'The President Show' Sends 'Trump' To Boot Camp With Transgender Soldiers

In July, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he would prevent transgender individuals from serving in the military, despite the fact that the Pentagon just lifted a long-standing ban in 2016 after an “extensive one-year review.”
Considering Trump has never served in the military, you might wonder what qualifies him to decide who is and is not capable to serve.
On “The President Show,” Anthony Atamanuik’s Donald Trump went to boot camp, where he at least put his body where his mouth is: down in the mud.
