President Trump seems to think the media is misrepresenting all the things that he’s saying and doing by reporting on the things that he’s saying and doing. That’s why he goes straight to the people, via Twitter.
On “The President Show,” Anthony Atamanuik’s Trump goes even more direct to the people, setting up a focus group of regular Americans to determine why they’re so stupid for not thinking he’s the greatest.
