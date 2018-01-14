The President Who Cried Wolff

Mr. Trump loves to keep his name in the news. He had some good stories this week: a couple of porn star payoff scandals, another incoherent interview in which he claims he and Kim Jong Un would be besties in some hypothetical universe... or did he say they are besties? Either claim is fantastical.

He also managed to bring his racism out of the barely-defensible and into the impossible to deny; I’ve been to some shithole places myself, but I didn’t think the people living in them were shithole people. For example, Cleveland. I believe the Cleves are decent people who should be allowed to live in the United States. Trump categorically shitholed Africa, Haiti, El Salvador, and probably Colin Kaepernick’s grandmother’s house, and all the people in them. Norway’s cool apparently.

This is just the tip of the Limburger. There are twenty headlines a day in which Trump manages to stick his shoe in something behind a bull and insist it’s shoe polish.

And if he doesn’t get his headlines, he writes them himself via Twitter.

So what hasn’t he tweeted about as I write this? What headline hasn’t he grabbed? Well, there was a missile attack on Hawaii. It turned out to be a false alarm, but during the half-hour people were lowering their children into the sewers so they wouldn’t be incinerated in a nuclear blast, Trump kept on playing golf.

Was he aware of the warning? Did he immediately learn it was a false alarm? He hasn’t said. He hasn’t said anything about it. Did his people decide not to interrupt his game, either because they feared he’d order a counter-strike, or because they didn’t want to get yelled at if he screwed up his stroke?

Maybe this wouldn’t be a big deal, if not for the fact that Mr. Trump has been taunting North Korea with nuclear threats and all but begging its leader to fire missiles at us. He’s been trying to get ‘Little Rocket Man’ to start WWIII. So the idea that he just kept on golfing with a potential nuclear strike incoming on American soil strikes me as extremely bizarre.

Which is why he’s the president who cried wolf. He has done everything he can to frighten us with the extremely remote chance that North Korea could get a missile or two across the Pacific. Then, for a terrifying half an hour, Hawaiians thought he’d gotten his wish. And what did he do to allay these fears or reassure the world he was on top of it?

Nothing at all. Trump cried wolf, and now he’s crying Wolff. He’s still tweeting about Michael Wolff’s book to keep it on top of the best seller lists. What if this had been a real missile attack? What would Trump have done? My guess is he’d have kept playing golf until the Secret Service threw him in the back of an up-armored golf cart and raced him to the nearest sewer, and lowered him into it. He’s the most important man of all time, after all. Got to keep him safe.