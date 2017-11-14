The Problem of Authenticity and Professional Narcissism in Startup Branding

By Vik Patel

Branding is about cultivating a unique cluster of ideas to represent your company -- ideas that are expressed in advertising, website design, logos and the company name, customer service interactions and other external manifestations. A brand is a personality for your company.

When I was first involved in building a brand for a business, I was convinced of the value of authenticity. I still am, but my thinking around authenticity and branding has evolved, because the way we present ourselves to customers has to be different to the way we talk to each other. Too often I’ve seen entrepreneurs fall into the trap of professional narcissism.

"Professional narcissism" is a term coined by Steven Pinker in the context of bad writing. For Pinker, the professional narcissist is focused on the processes, jargon and internal values of their profession. They communicate in those narrow terms and never stop to consider how meaningless most of what they say is to people outside the small group they belong to.

The natural desire of founders and entrepreneurs to be authentic when communicating with customers can inadvertently lead to professional narcissism and failure to build a brand that connects with customers.

Let’s look at a couple examples.

When Communication Goes Wrong

As a cloud and server hosting provider, my business is intensely technical. Most of our customers have a technical background, so it seems natural for sales and advertising copy, content marketing, customer journeys and sales dialogue to use the same language I use when talking to network engineers and system administrators.

But in reality, that is bad communication. Jargon-laden tech-talk isn’t what people want from a service provider. They want to know that we understand their challenges and what we’re going to do to help them. They want technology with a human face. When we reimagined our products and branding, we focused on the real-world challenges and situations of our customers, and as a result, the effectiveness of our brand and the positive impressions of our customers was significantly enhanced.

But it’s not only tech talk that causes a problem. In Apple’s recent keynote, Angela Ahrendts spoke about Apple’s retail business. She didn’t refer to stores but to “town squares,” “communities,” and “gathering places.” In fact, I believe she spoke in self-congratulatory terms about Apple retail, and received a lot of pushback in the tech media because of it.

Ahrendts was speaking the language of conceptual design and branding process: the language branding experts and advertisers use to talk to each other. That language has a purpose, but outside the bubble of a company’s internal culture, it can sound absurd. It addresses the process and not the result.

Ahrendts fell into the trap of professional narcissism. The only people she effectively communicated with were the Apple employees sitting in the front-row of the keynote — the millions of customers watching were baffled or embarrassed. People who buy Apple products just want shorter wait times for Apple Genius appointments. The reconceptualization of Apple’s retail presence means little to them.

Avoiding Professional Narcissism

Today, I think about authenticity as the alignment of a business’s internal values with the values of its customers. The language we use inside the company is different, but the goal is to talk about our values and products in language that speaks to what customers need and expect.

In practical terms, that means:

Understanding how products and services fit into the lives of customers

Surveying customers regularly to get feedback on the effectiveness of our content, branding and product strategies

Teaching new team members about the dangers of professional narcissism and the importance of aligning our values with the values of our customers

After all, the only real way to build an authentic brand is to understand and empathize with the people who buy our products. Otherwise, we’re just talking to ourselves.

--