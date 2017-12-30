The "Problem" with NO!

With the slew of allegations and abuses of power that have gone unchecked, and are now being corrected and paraded in the media, I thought it a perfect time to let people know that there are merit and power to their words and bodies. I hope that with the changing time's fewer people will become victim to others, and if they do, they will have the courage to come forward and know that they are powerful enough to change the perceptions of those around them. So let’s start with changing the way we say and feel about NO!

We’ve all been there, that time you made plans but should’ve stayed home and worked on a project. That awful date you just couldn’t get the courage to leave, or in more severe cases, that time you had a little too much to drink and couldn’t make out what was happening; but you knew it was wrong and you couldn’t stop them. “No” is a powerful word, It can dissolve things at any level, corporate projects, social functions, plans, and even unwanted advances. There’s also a song about it!

So why do people still struggle to make peace with the power of their words, and expressing their discomfort? I for one have been in many situations where I had issues with saying no, mostly in my work relationships. As I’ve matured, I rebuilt my relationship with the word no, it's dramatically improved how I interact and socialize with the world around me. There’s no big secret to the power of one's words, but it can be difficult to feel as though you are disappointing those around you by being honest when something is unpleasant.

I want to help bring to light the issues in society and our interpersonal relations that make it difficult for us to say no. I asked some friends of varying backgrounds to contribute to the conversation with their personal experiences with no; and how they either have overcome it or worked on their relationship with it. I want everyone to feel empowered enough to tell others and even themselves when they have had enough.

Sailor J” is a content creator/ comedienne on Youtube, who has blown up in popularity in the last few months with her fun and critical social commentary, and her knack for comedy with a very personal touch. She is also one of the leading inspirations for this project. She recently took to her channel to discuss a recent issue in which she said no, and had it ripple in her hometown.

Struggles and Understanding

“I have struggled with saying no. It's made a lot of complicated situations even worse and brought me into scenarios in which I wish I’d never had been involved. I think I have had issues with saying no because I'm always scared to hurt someone's feelings. I don't know how they're doing mentally, and I hate the thought of letting someone down, so I feel uncomfortable saying no. I don't like the idea of hurting people. It took quite a few awkward situations for me to be at ease expressing it finally, and the more you say it, the easier it becomes because you start to realize you deserve to protect your space. You're not obligated to stretch yourself thin or be uncomfortable for others.“

Abuse of power in the workplace

“At one job I held, I was being pressured to do a task that was bad for my health. I had strict instructions from the doctor not to do it. Getting the paperwork was taking forever, and my job was exploiting that. After immense pressure, I just flat out said no. At specific jobs, you can jeopardize your entire career for denying such a request. I was tired of being physically ill at my supervisor's office and getting migraines from the fumes. At that point, I was willing to put myself over my job despite the consequences. I came very, very, VERY close to being unemployed because of it.

But I was lucky enough for it to catch wind at a higher level, they sort of swooped in and helped me out. So I was fortunate that time. It made me feel empowered and vindicated. I want others to be comfortable saying no because I know how scary it is to be trapped in unpleasant situations. Whether it be a date you don't want to be on, a job you don't want to do, the risk you don't want to take, an uncomfortable request or advance by anyone in your life. I get it 100%. I want everyone to feel stronger in knowing and expressing their limits. So they can avoid that level of compromise. So there can be no more "well they didn't say no" because it's entirely terrifying to hear that. People in situations are terrified to defend themselves vocally, and it gets used against them.”

Roots of the issue

“I think it starts young. It's "Give ___ a kiss" when ____ is a creep, and you don't want to, but you feel pressured to give them affection based on their relationship with you. Accepting hugs and kisses and compliments because it's "acceptable" or the "proper" thing to do is unhealthy. You should start developing how you show affection from a young age. Society teaches us that not lending our talent or our time is impolite.

That isn't fair. People burn out that way. It should start with little things. "No I don't want to eat ___," or "No I don't want to go ____." The more you say it, the easier it becomes, and starting small can work up to the more significant things you want to say no to. People assume, including me, that it'll make things awkward to set your limits. But that's not true. What's awkward is if you set those boundaries and someone wants to cross them anyway or treats you negatively for doing so; which is on them, and not you. You shouldn't be around them.”

Beth is a Puerto Rican genderqueer person from New York City. There wasn’t a word to describe who he was and he has always struggled to define himself within the words and cultural habits that existed. Beth is dedicated to using his voice to help those who feel voiceless within the Queer and Trans community.

Compromising Expectations.

“I have and have had trouble saying no. In the past, I was afraid to be disagreeable or considered unhelpful. Helpfulness was the quality most valued and appreciated about me. To stay likable, I did what I could with a smile. There was an expectation for me always to be available and be put together enough to lift the people I loved, whenever they asked. I was still someone who pushed against the boundaries set for me by my culture and society but, for some reason, this kept with me. No was only ever said in the act of rebellion, but never when I needed to say it.”

The Point of “No's” Return

“A few years ago, I was hospitalized after work. I had been ignoring the pain in my stomach because I had so much to do. I was going to school full-time, working part-time, and doing my best to help everyone around me whenever I could. That day, I had decided I was leaving early because I was in pain. My boss, however, needed to do something, so he asked me to take over for the day. I accepted and stayed. When I made it home, I went to the hospital. My gallbladder was inflamed. In fact, it a lot larger than it should be. The surgeon who worked on me said he had never seen anything like it. I was chastised by every nurse, doctor, and surgeon involved for not going to a doctor or hospital sooner. I was told it was so far gone, another few hours of waiting would have killed me. I was so concerned with the promises I made, I forgot about what I needed, and I almost paid a high price for it.

In the years since I’ve learned that saying no is my best form of self-care. I never say yes to anything that I don’t want to. I say no when I want to do it, but I know it will take too much away from me to do it. I understand that when I didn’t say no, I wasn’t listening to myself.”

Overcoming Personal Adversity

“My best advice, and what I did, was to pretend that I was another person. Someone I loved. If that person told me they couldn’t do something and to pass that message along; I would. The hardest part was admitting I couldn’t or shouldn’t do something. When you have the reputation or the culture, that tells you that your worthiness is connected to how you are of service to everyone else, it’s hard to serve yourself first. It’s also the best thing you can do.”

In conclusion