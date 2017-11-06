The Problem with Thinking Like Miley Cyrus

Less than 24 hours after Devin Patrick Kelley walked into a Texas church and murdered 26 people with an assault rifle, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to defend white American males from being “stereotyped” as mass shooters.

Aside from ignoring a deadly trend in American violence committed by white male extremists, from Aurora and Sandy Hook to Dylann Roof and Las Vegas, Miley and her poorly constructed statement are problematic for a couple of reasons.

What She Said

The one part of her IG post that was clear is her defense the image of white American men. Oddly enough this isn’t the first-time Miley, who notably was silent on last week’s terrorist attack in New York City, attempted to turn a massacre into a call for unity.

In both the Las Vegas and Texas Church shootings, that collectively claimed the lives of 84 Americans and injured dozens more, Cyrus acknowledged the violence without expressing outrage and instead called for peace and unity.

In her Twitter response to the October 1st shooting in Las Vegas, she asked her fans to mourn the tragedy with her on a Fallon appearance where performance of her single “The Climb” while promoting the hashtag #MIleyweek. She then tagged an account called Happy Hippies, that rallies young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations; none of which have anything to do with the shooting or the shooter.

Today on Instagram, Miley posted a gallery of white men in her family asking readers not to generalize white men as the culprits of these shootings, despite factual evidence of a trend, and to keep in mind that everyone deserves respect, not just the people of “your race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.”

Her Reach

Another issue is Miley’s influence. She isn’t just some Twitter bot or Reddit internet troll, she’s an entertainer that influences millions of people around the world across generations.

Throughout her career, Miley has built a fan base of children as Hannah Montana, gained a modest following of black and brown fans during her cultural appropriation phase on “Bangerz” and the hearts of millions of Americans as a judge on “The Voice.”

At any point over 100 million men, women and children across every race, gender identity and age group are within her reach on social media.

In many ways this makes statements by Miley much more impactful than any fake news story being shared on Facebook, and when it comes to ones of this nature, profoundly more dangerous.

The Issue

It’s no secret that racial tensions in America today are at a high. Following the election of Donald Trump, his rhetoric was brought to life when a small army of online trolls and racists mobilized in person to terrorize the city of Charlottesville, Va. Adding fuel to the fire, according to recent polls, the majority white Americans feel discriminated against despite being the majority and holding most of the nation’s wealth.

If Miley really does intend to spread “unity and peace” she has to acknowledge how reckless it is to tell millions of followers that everyone “deserves the same respect” when acts of extreme violence are committed and to “keep that in mind when judging others. Not just with race, religion, gender or sexuality which YOU identify with.”

Not only is the statement divisive, it sends a clear message that as a white woman in America today, Cyrus is comfortable with our justice system using race and religious background to categorize groups of radicals, extremists and terrorists as long they are not white.

If that is what Miley Cyrus truly believes then fine. What she can do however is spare the millions of people within her reach, including the children of the next generation in this country. Far too many people and organizations are fighting everyday to shield them from the historic racism, bigotry and racial oppression that has plagued this nation for centuries.