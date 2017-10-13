The Prophet Is You - The Art of Being Limitless

For those of you focused on pushing yourselves higher mentally and spiritually and breaking personal barriers, there has never been a better time. We're living in an era of accelerated experiences and heightened reality.

The bubble that we call our individual reality is formed based on law of desire. We create our reality and as our desires change so our environment. Your mind projects your reality so even a subtle change in perception due to growth can enhance your reality many folds.

We are genetically predisposed to look for the alpha. This is painfully obvious in nature as almost all animals that live in a collective pay homage to the alpha among them. In our society the structures of worship, CEOs, pop culture celebs, sports figures and war heroes fill that avoid. Even anarchists have hierarchy and leadership.

One of the hardest steps in advance stages of spiritual growth is shedding your genetically formed addiction to the alpha and look within for whole of your experiences. In my last article "You Are an Eternal Being Occupying a Level 1 Shell on a Level 1 Planet" I mention that although we are eternal but currently occupying low-grade biological shells. In fact they're so fragile and fast decaying that I call them level 1, bottom of the pile bodies for spiritually evolved beings.

The main issue with level 1 shells is that they are so chemically dependent that in reality most of your feelings or emotions aren't even yours, they don't reflect your soul, they are being formed by the body autonomously and it's very easy to lose perspective as to what is real and what is chemically created VR. One sign of growth is having control over your emotions, as in they don't control you, you control them.

Your Mind Projects Your Reality

One of the final stages of soul evolution while you're on this planet is to become self-guided. You transform from that of a child soul needing boundaries and reward and punishment control methods to a mature soul that no longer requires any limitations. This is true with our bodies too. As children we require all sorts of control methods and reward and punishment tactics to prevent us from electrocuting ourselves, drowning, walk in front of traffic, drinking cleaning products or jump from balconies and so on. In essence as a child these boundaries protect us from ourselves. But as healthy adults, not only do we no longer require such overseeing, but we then assume the role of the protector for other children.

The soul evolution works the same way. Your mission has always been to step up your mental and spiritual growth from that of a child soul to a mature soul. As a child soul you'd require a spiritual alpha or a punisher to keep you in check and you'd also require a simple reward and punishment system. Do what they say you get rewarded, or don't do what they say and face eternal damnation or bad karma, etc.

As a mature soul who is ready for ascension beyond this planet any addiction to the alpha figure, real or imaginary, is a severe hindrance.

The Prophet Is You

Every era of spiritual growth on this planet builds upon the teachings of the past, but doesn't repeat them. An evolved soul shuns the primitive, dogmatic principals of religion and basic spirituality. To an evolved soul, what was shared hundreds of years ago has little relevancy. The message of today is that you are the god that you seek and you are the deity that you worship. You are the savior of you. In fact the prophet is you.

Your essence is not spirit, it's spark. This spark is the highest form of expression in the universe. It's the most valuable. This spark is pure love energy. It can't be deformed or blocked or reduced in anyway. However, this spark lacks experience and our universe is an infinite playground for spiritual, dimensional and physical experiences, hence the process of soul evolution begins. The process involves the law of desire as the first step, as soon as this brilliant beautiful spark desires experience its new journey begins. Why new journey because this spark may have had many such experiences lasting an infinite amount of time which at the end cycles back to its pure form.

The spirit is a form that the spark creates so it can experience. The same way that a physical body is a form that the spirit creates so it can experience physicality.

As an evolved soul with a full intention of continually growing and expanding well beyond the physical experiences of this planet, learn to disassociate yourself from the alpha principal and the noise of mainstream constantly dictating your choices and instead look within for guidance. The law of desire dictates that inner guidance will appear at every stage of soul evolution; be sure of that. You are never really alone, you just need to cut out the noise, the low frequency input of life and tune yourself to higher frequencies.

Keep in mind, just like a video game, there are many traps and shady beings at every single stage of growth. But the only reality is what's inside you. Trust the prophet in you.