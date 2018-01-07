THE PRYZE OF BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRY

Cryptocurrency has had an euphoric run of late. As of October 2017, more than 200 startups working in the blockchain domain have amassed a whopping $3.6 billion through their initial coin offerings (ICO). Even the most traditionalist of investors are taking notice and interest in this budding industry.

However, there are others who slam this as just another fad, a bubble waiting to be burst any time. I don’t agree that there is any mad rush into the blockchain industry. In fact, I believe that this industry is all set to change the way we make financial transactions.

Even the United Nations has established a blockchain commission, while during the One Planet Summit to be held in Paris topnotch bankers are likely to announce development of a blockchain technology that assesses the carbon footprints, and therefore suitability, of lenders.

Whether or not you consider yourself to be a geek, chances are you have come across the terms blockchain and cryptocurrency before. If you aren’t sure, here are the simplest definitions I could come up with.

Blockchain is a digital record, which operates much like a bank locker - in the sense that it would not open up its contents (information, in this case) without all the authorizing ‘keys’. This makes it a very safe and secure method of keeping records of financial and other transactions.

Cryptocurrency is a digital and encrypted form of currency that is exchanged through blockchain and other such technologies. Bitcoins are the most well known type, but other types include litecoins, ethereum, Zcash, Ripple and dogecoin.

At Crowdera, we are also toying with the idea of introducing cryptocurrency-based campaigns. It was for this endeavour that I came across Gil Penchina, the co-founder of Pryze. A serial entrepreneur and a rockstar angel investor, he has had his hands in the pies like eBay, LinkedIn, PayPal and Ripple.

The founder of Pryze, Peter Franklin, is himself a name to reckon with in tech circles. Not only has he worked with giants like Microsoft and Zynga, but has founded three very successful companies during his stint as an entrepreneur. Together, the founding team has decades of experience building compelling consumer technology.

Talking about the company itself, Pryze.com, offers its clients automated sweepstakes built on Ethereum platform. Several companies are known to engage their consumers by means of online competitions that can win them certain prizes. The idea is to provide this presale marketing service through tokens in a faster, cheaper and more secure manner. The website simplifies the entire process for the company as well as the consumers by making use of blockchain technology.

Pryze also manages whitelist and KYC regulatory compliance and sends targeted reminders to the list at public sale. Even though the services, and the concept itself, is very new, “Pryze is now an essential part of every ICO. There are hundreds of new companies planning token sales every quarter now,” tells Gil.

Another wonderful operative of this technology is tagcash, an e-wallet provider that uses Fiat tokens and PCM blockchain. It's founder Mark Vernon believes that countries that don't embrace the changes of digital currency will be left behind. “Even if they can stop their own citizens using it, there will be a proliferation of currencies that will each be used to instantly trade one for another when needed,” he adds.

He goes a step further to say he doubts if federal money will exist in a decade from now, given that the idea of money is undergoing a sea change today. “Programmable money is so much more flexible after all,” says Mark.

With our rapidly changing world where security of data is a huge contention, blockchain technology is definitely a respite. There are others who express concerns like the Indian government warning its citizens against the use of cryptocurrencies to avoid being scammed. Others have called it a fad, a bubble about to burst and a tool for money laundering.