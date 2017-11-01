The Psychology of Mass Shootings: Finding Vegas Massacre Red Flags

Investigating Stephen Paddock´s murderous rampage at the Mandalay Bay hotel on October 1, 2017, the deadliest mass shooting in America, we know the how, the where, and the when. Yet we are still missing the “why.” Over time, if other such cases are predictive, we will eventually find a motive. Following a trail of red flags, it is just a matter of time.

Although different theories take different approaches to predicting violence, analyzing warning behaviors is an integral part of threat assessment.

Reading Red Flags: Prediction v. Prediction

A variety of theories inform our ability to predict violence. Haas and Cusson (2015) in a study entitled “Comparing theories´ performance in predicting violence” note that there is no universally accepted theory of predicting violence.[i] Although they found the psychopathology model to be the best way to predict violence, they noted that all models in their study yielded acceptable results in predicting non-violent outcomes.

Regardless of which theory is used, both predicting and preventing violence involves analyzing warning behaviors and spotting red flags. This analysis has been particularly frustrating in the case of mass murderer Stephen Paddock.

The Ax Murderer Next Door

Stephen Paddock was the proverbial ax murderer next door. The “mild mannered” “friendly” neighbor who was described as “just a nice guy.”[ii] Yet as investigation continues after Paddock´s shocking killing spree, many of Paddock´s neighbors and acquaintances have admitted that despite brief interactions and exchanging pleasantries, they never really knew him at all.

This is typical. We tend to trust people we see regularly, regardless of how well we know them. Even if they are “reclusive” as some described Paddock, our guard goes down if we see them every day. Contrary to the cliché, familiarity is more likely to breed contentment than contempt.

Paddock´s neighbors´ innocuous description of the “mild mannered” gunman have provided no clue to his motive, nor have his relatives or girlfriend—yet. Even though Paddock hampered the search for clues by removing his computer hard drive,[iii] investigators slowly and surely will continue to uncover red flags. Although each data point might be innocuous in isolation, allowing Paddock to fly under the radar, eventually we will connect the dots.

The Hunt for a Grievance

Threat assessment research reveals that mass murders do not just “snap.” Targeted violence follows a pathway that begins with a grievance, and includes research, planning, and preparation leading to the attack.[iv] In Paddock´s case, we have the research, planning, preparation, and attack—yet we are missing the underlying grievance.

We know he rented several hotel rooms overlooking major outdoor concert events. At the time of the shooting he had collected 42 guns, having traveled extensively to acquire his cache of firepower.[v] He had transformed some of his firepower through bump-fire stocks into automatic weapons, and even detailed trajectory coordinates with mathematical accuracy as indicated by a note he left behind in order to maximize his carnage.[vi] But why?

Many predict that with time, we will learn the answer. It will not be through his neighbors or acquaintances. Even a next-door neighbor claimed not to know him.[vii] It might not be through family members, because most were apparently not close enough to him to have knowledge of any grudges he carried. It may be through his girlfriend, who although vehemently denying any knowledge of his murderous plans, did witness Paddock in severe anguish, lying in bed moaning and screaming.[viii] Her cooperation will be critical to solving the mystery.

The answer will also likely come in large part from Paddock himself—who while described as “reclusive” by acquaintances and neighbors, apparently opened up during a 2013 deposition he gave in connection with suing the Cosmopolitan hotel for a slip and fall. Particularly revealing was how Paddock described his lifestyle. Like a vampire, he lived a nocturnal existence of sleeping during the day and staying up all night gambling.[ix] Yet he was a walking contradiction. Wagering up to 1 million dollars a night (which he claimed he did not consider to be a lot of money), he slummed his way through ritzy casinos in flip-flops and sweat pants.[x]

The Search for Predisposition and Provocation

Many mass shooters present a combustible combination of provocation and predisposition. With Paddock, investigators are still searching for evidence of both factors.

So far, there is some evidence that Paddock lacked compassion for other people, which might explain his ability to behave in such a cold, calculating, manner in planning his crime. Despite his wealth, he reportedly carried his own drink into the high roller gambling area to avoid having to tip the waitress for service.[xi] He berated his longtime girlfriend when she asked to use his casino card, as described by Starbucks employees at a store where they were regulars, telling her “You don´t need my casino card for this. I'm paying for your drink, just like I'm paying for you.”[xii]

But we need more than this. Bad tipping does not predict violence, and treating others badly does not predict murder. So we ask ourselves again, how was Paddock provoked and by who? The hunt for answers continues. We know his homicidal ideation culminated in a horrific ending. But it also had a beginning. As we learn more about Paddock himself, through both his words and actions, eventually, we will likely find it.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor, author, and behavioral expert. She is the author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House).

She lectures around the world on sexual assault prevention, safe cyber security, and threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

Find a full listing of Dr. Patrick´s Psychology Today posts at https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good

This post was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201711/the-psychology-mass-shootings-vegas-massacre-red-flags#_=_

References