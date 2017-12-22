The Question of Jerusalem: America’s Failing Middle East Strategy in The Age of Trump

As Abraham Lincoln famously once said: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” While Theodore Roosevelt’s ideology was to “Speak softly and a carry big stick.” Current President Trump doesn’t speak softly nor does her carry a big stick, while the question of him fooling all the people all of the time is increasingly open to debate.

Yesterday’s non-binding UN vote condemning U.S President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is not just a marker that puts the United States on the wrong side of history; it is further indictment of the ineffectiveness of Trumpian foreign policy. It shows that Trump is on a collision course with the UN General Assembly as the US devalues its alliances in favor of attaining the national US agenda.

Hal Brands, Henry Kissinger Professor of Global Affairs at School of Advanced International Studies writes, “The US seems to be embracing a darker calculus, as it distances itself from the key ideas and policies that have enabled the country’s run as an ambitious and relatively effective superpower. Should this approach persist over time, one fears that the American superpower will appear more ordinary and perhaps menacing to much of the world.”

This recent decision on Jerusalem is a pivotal case in point. Throughout the Israeli- Palestinian negotiations, the issue of Jerusalem would be determined in final-status negotiations among the parties . America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is in reality signaling that the two-state solution is pretty much dead as Trump demolishes the pillars of US Foreign policy and credibility in post-war international order.

There has been wholesale condemnation of the unacceptable bullying of U.S foreign policy, made apparent in Nikki Haley’s ominous riposte to the vote, warning the 128 countries that voted against the US that ‘the vote will make a difference on how we (the US) look at countries who disrespect us in the UN.’ This rather menacing attitude is synonymous with the Trump policy of never shying away from any opportunity to fight with European and Asian allies.

The US has historically never been a fair broker in the Middle East peace process, applying massive pressure on congress to yield to the Israeli lobbying in Washington. However all previous US Presidents avoided declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel in the absence of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, as the Palestinians also claim Jerusalem as their capital too.

Career US diplomat Elizabeth Schakelford, states: “Under President Donald Trump, our government has failed to demonstrate a commitment to promoting and defending human rights.” Moreover, she went on to say: “The State Department even ceded to the Pentagon our authority to drive U.S policy, at the behest of the White House.”

Another long-time service career diplomat Aaron David Miller, who served six secretaries of state as an advisor on Arab-Israeli negotiations, recently tweeted: “You use leverage- even threats (1) when there’s something really important at stake; (2) when you have chance to succeed; (3) you have a clue what you’re doing. For the last six days, U.S policy looked like a sequel to Dumb and Dumber.”

Arab countries should have seen this coming, as Trump made good on a pledge to his political base during the campaign, which includes conservative evangelicals and pro-Israel Republicans eager for such a move.

Trump deferred to his son-in-law, senior advisor Jared Kushner (with neither government nor political experience before Trump’s presidential campaign) who at the beginning of the year embarked on a period of shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East and, not surprisingly, in doing so sowed the seeds of tension and chaos rather than deliver any meaningful steps towards peace at all.

In February this year, Trump came out publicly dropping the US’ commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, backing away from a long-held position of the US. Even the Israeli Prime minister said that he wanted to focus on "substance" and not "labels," when asked about his support for a two-state solution.

In fact, Trump seems to be eyeing a plan to establish a Palestinian state in Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula rather than in the West Bank, a plan that has been long rejected by both deposed Egyptian President Mubarak and the international community.

The scheme was known as ‘The Greater Gaza plan’ which became the centerpiece of the 2004 Herzliya conference, an annual meeting of Israel’s political, academic and security elites to exchange and develop policy ideas. The idea was adopted by Uzi Arad, the conference’s founder and a long-time adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu.

The idea proposes a Palestinian state outside the borders of historic Palestine in which the Palestinians would get part of Sinai (the combined area of Sinai and Gaza would be treated as the Palestinian state), while in return Israel would receive most of the West Bank.