The Quickest Pickle Around

Pickles aren’t as labor-intensive as you might think. We got a recipe from Babu Ji's Jessi Singh for his family’s simple pickled chillies. Watch the video above or follow the recipe below!

Wash the ginger and green chillies and. Cut the green chillies in half and remove all the seeds ( only if you can’t want heat). Cut them further into strips. Similarly cut the ginger pieces in juliennes. Now add these to a clean and dry jar and to it add salt. Give it a quick shake/mix well. Then squeeze in the lemon juice sufficient to cover/soak all the pieces. Give it one final mix.