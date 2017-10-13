The Quiet Within - A song to cultivate Patience - Norma Gentile, voice and Tibetan bowl

Take 3 minutes and close your eyes. Let yourself enter into the sounds. That is all.

Patience is an inherent quality. But in our world we loose our ability to tap into it. In esoteric healing our ovaries and testicles, when appropriately supported by our Soul, generate the quality of Patience. Our lack of grounding, feeling jittery or even exhausted often indicates our body and soul want and need a deeper connection in this area. Listen, and allow your own Soul and body to embrace each other in whatever way they desire to now.

When we tap into our inner Patience it is easier to allow the cycles of Spirit to unfold. Especially when the part of the cycle we are experiencing looks 'wrong' to us.

