The Real Reason Women and Men Struggle in Relationships

Why is there so much struggle when it comes to relationships between men and women, and were we really created like this? Why are men and women so different? It’s so unnatural and the problem is so huge there are entire businesses and industries created around the concept. Porn is booming for this very reason. Were we really created like this? It doesn’t make sense from an evolutionary perspective.

Answer by Franklin Veaux, co-author of More Than Two: A Practical Guide to Ethical Polyamory, on Quora:

The short answer: Because there is money to be made and power to be had in perpetuating the myth that men and women are different, and there is money to be made in raising people to be insecure rather than secure.

Both those things are related. But let's back up a bit and go into the long answer. (Sorry, the long answer is long.)

Why are men and women so different?

They aren't.

Yes, there are (mostly minor) biological differences. But there is so much variation between different individual men (some men like sports, some don't; some men are logical thinkers, some are emotional thinkers; some are fearless, some are fearful; and so on) and so much variation between individual women that those differences totally swamp any differences based on sex.

Individual men are very different from each other. If you try to understand men as a group, you will be confused, because individual men are so different.

Individual women are very different from each other. If you try to understand women as a group, you will be confused, because individual women are so different.

People who think that men and women are different are trying to understand men as a group or women as a group. When that doesn't work, they get confused and frustrated, throw up their hands, and scream “aaaaaagh, men and women can't understand each other!”

Wrong. Men and women can understand each other just fine, if they see each other as individuals, instead of trying to figure out “what men want” or “what women want.”

We are not taught to see each other as individuals. We are taught to think in terms of generalities. Look at the hundreds of thousands of questions on Quora that start “Do men like…” or “Do women want…” or “What does it mean when a man…”

There is no such thing as “what men like” or “what women want.” Thinking in those terms doesn't work. This is why people believe men and women are different and inscrutable.

It’s so unnatural and the problem is so huge there are entire businesses and industries created around the concept.

Yes! That's exactly the point.

If you can convince people that All Women Want Diamonds, you can make billions of dollars selling diamonds to men.

If you can convince people that All Men Want Beauty, you can make billions of dollars selling wrinkle cream to women.

If you can convince people that All Women Want Wealth, you can make billions of dollars selling wealth displays like Rolex watches to men.

First, convince people that men and women are different.

Second, convince people that men want this thing and women want that thing.

Third, sell people the things that they believe men want and women want.

$$$cha-ching!$$$

Some of the richest and most powerful industries in the world exist to sell products to lonely, desperate people who believe that buying the product will finally get them the love and companionship they crave.

Now, the idea that men and women are different, and men want X while women want Y, is incredibly easy to disprove. It's a tissue-thin myth that disintegrates if you do one simple thing: talk openly, without stereotype or prejudice, to different men and women.

That's where insecurity comes in.

It's hard to do that when you're insecure. When you're insecure, you want to know what The Rules are so you don't take a chance on saying the wrong thing; you always know the right thing to say.

When you're insecure, you're so afraid of rejection that talking to people seems impossible.

When you're insecure, you are desperate to fit in, and that means trying to conform to what you think the stereotypical norms are—even if they don't fit you.

If we taught people to be secure, many multibillion-dollar industries would lose vast amounts of money.

I'm not saying there's a group of corporate executives getting together in a smoke-filled room cackling, “we will plot a conspiracy to keep people insecure!” It's more subtle than that.

They notice that ads that subtly encourage insecurity sell more product, so that's the kind of ads they develop. They notice that movies that subtly reinforce gender bias sell more tickets, so that's the kind of movies they produce.

It's a positive feedback loop: people naturally have insecurities, encouraging that insecurity makes more money, which allows you to more effectively send cultural and social messages that encourage insecurity, which makes people feel more insecure, which causes them to buy your products, which makes you more money, which enables you to more effectively send signals that encourage insecurity…

$$$cha-ching!$$$

Porn is booming for this very reason.

Nope.

That's another myth: only lonely singletons use porn; people in relationships don't. That's absolutely not true.

What IS true, however, is that we encourage people not to talk about sex and their sexual desires openly with their lovers.

That's a consequence of insecurity: fear of vulnerability, especially sexual vulnerability, and fear of rejection.

I won't tell my wife that I like feet because she might think it's weird. I won't tell my husband I fantasize about being tied up because he might think it's stupid or think there's something wrong with me. And we must never, ever, ever talk about past sexual experiences or other lovers, because that's WAY too threatening!

So instead of being secure in what they want, people hide what they want, grab any person who will pay attention to them, and then go on hiding what they want for fear of scaring their partner away.

Instead of talking openly to their partners, people turn to porn for sexual fulfillment. And they're ashamed and scared, so instead of sharing their porn with their lovers and using it as a jumping-off point to explore fantastic sex, they look at it alone in secret.

Were we really created like this? It doesn’t make sense from an evolutionary perspective.

No. We were not created like this. We did it to ourselves.

We are told men and women are different, we believe it, we internalize it, and then we approach each other as if we are space aliens rather than people. We don't communicate with individuals, we communicate with stereotypes, and we become confused and frustrated when that doesn't work. We explain our confusion and frustration by saying “see, men and women really can’t understand each other!!!!”

And we look for ways to “get” someone to give us love and affection, without doing scary things like talking to each other or being vulnerable. So we try to fit ourselves to stereotypes, in hopes that will make other people want us. We try to buy the things we’re told that other people want.