The Real Truth Behind Apostolic Mentorship Revealed

I am head over heels in love with books. Reading for me is one of my ways to unwind and unplug from the busyness of the world. This week, I found myself reading to heal and to have some peace of mind. On Thursday, I had set a goal to write for my magazine, instead I found myself drowning in my tears. My heart was so heavy as I began to examine a relationship that is dear to my heart, and realize that it was suffering. I reached out to the person to talk about our relationship in hopes that we could come in agreement to strengthen it. However, our conversation dissipated any hopes that I had of our relationship being strengthen. I left the conversation with a shattered heart, a confused mind, and a broken spirit. In the midst of my tears and the feeling of abandonment, I was only able to be consoled by the words of Theresa Harvard-Johnson in her latest book Apostolic Mentorship. As I began to read Apostolic Mentorship, I felt as though the author had peeked inside my soul and wrote every single word to minister to the mound of hurt that my heart was buried under. Apostolic Mentorship, ushered me out of the pit of despair that I was lunged into. I found myself savoring every word in this book, which is why I felt compelled by God to write a review on Apostolic Mentorship.

In this book, Theresa Harvard-Johnson defines what an apostolic mentor is and what their role is in relation to their mentees. As you navigate through the pages of this book, you will begin to understand the purpose of a mentor and ultimately decide whether you need a mentor. Apostolic Mentorship even identifies the role of a mentee and their responsibilities in their mentorship. What shocked me the most was that the author exposed the danger of having a mentor who is abusive and what you should do if you find yourself in an abusive mentorship. Like any other relationships, mentoring relationships can go awry. Theresa opens up about her personal experiences of being spiritually abused and how she witnessed others around her being abused. I have a few mentors in my life. I am thankful that I have never been abused by any of them, but I know this is not true for everyone.

Theresa Harvard-Johnson immediately apprehends the reader’s attention in chapter one with her vivid description of holding back tears as her mentor asked her, “how can I help you?” The author continued to pull back the curtain of her frailty in that moment as she began to tell her mentor how she felt alone, stuck, and was in need of help navigating her life. At this point, I sobbed harder than I ever have before, because I saw myself in Theresa. I felt as though I was experiencing that moment with her because I’m currently on the cusp of transitioning, and I have no idea how to navigate through this new season of my life and I need help. Everything that I had been feeling about my life and this new season, Theresa spilled the beans on it in this chapter. I continued to read and saw more similarities in our lives and experiences. The author helped me to understand that “...apostolic mentoring is designed to meet mentees in one of the most significant “places of transition” they will ever face in their spiritual lives (Harvard-Johnson).

What I absolutely love about this book is how the author goes in depth on the importance of mentors and mentees having an intimate relationship. I believe mentors and mentees should trust each other to point that there are no secrets between them. I don’t know about you but intimacy is very important to me. You should be able to allow your mentor to see the most sacred parts of you and vice versa. Respect and honor being mutually practiced in a mentorship is another topic covered in Apostolic Mentorship. What good is it to be in a relationship of this magnitude and neither party respects and honors each other? There are so many other jaw-dropping topics discussed in this book that I don’t have the time or space to list them all.