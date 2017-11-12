The Restless Warrior

And so, she fights
Battles within
Battles Without
Seeking
In honour
Of the divine feminine
For her
She is nothing
Undeserved
But for others
She is everything
A goddess
Sailing the oceans
Of illusion
To find truth
Amongst men
She is a fighter
A voice
Yet, amongst women
She is silence
A source of emptiness
For to be empty
Is to be potential
For one day, she will be filled
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS