The Restless Warrior

11/12/2017 10:04 am ET
And so, she fights

Battles within

Battles Without

Seeking

In honour

Of the divine feminine

For her

She is nothing

Undeserved

But for others

She is everything

A goddess

Sailing the oceans

Of illusion

To find truth

Amongst men

She is a fighter

A voice

Yet, amongst women

She is silence

A source of emptiness

For to be empty

Is to be potential

For one day, she will be filled

