The Returns Frenzy after the Holidays

After an extremely active house decorating, food preparing and gift giving season, comes the almost perfect but no quiet, the ended up not needing it and the it looked bigger on the picture returns season.

Those of us in the logistics industry, understand that when it comes to building

(and maintaining) one’s reputation with the retailers, it’s as important to ship on time, as it is to process returns on time. Consumers might be more patient with a delivery that takes an extra day than they are with a return credit not back in their bank account timely.

E-commerce returns need to be accounted for, the client needs to be credited with their import, merchandise needs to be inspected and reconditioned if possible and the inventory has to be updated. For all this, there has to be a system in place with the technology to make it run smoothly.

This is why when choosing your fulfillment partner, make sure that they are equipped with the technology, personnel and experience to handle your peak seasons in all their phases.

Remember that (those retailers that we all want to be in, the ones where everyone shops, the ones that everybody knows…) the big box retailers! have severe penalties and chargebacks for suppliers that miss deadlines so how your returns are processed matter.