The Revivalists Urge Gun Reform With 'Shoot You Down'

The Revivalists typically tackle songs about love, life and loss. But on their new album, “Take Good Care,” they dive into a more serious subject matter: gun violence.

Their hope? To help spread the word and inspire gun reform in America, particularly during a year that has seen more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S.

“I remember where we were when the Newtown shooting happened. We were in Asheville, North Carolina, for a Warren Haynes Christmas Jam,” guitarist Zack Feinberg told HuffPost at Build Series, referring to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut. “Somebody saw the news and said, ‘A bunch of children have been murdered. There’s a school shooting of kindergarteners.’ Everybody in the world was absolutely aghast. It was completely senseless.”

Build Series/Jammi York The Revivalists' Zack Feinberg (left) and David Shaw. "Shoot You Down" appears on their new album, "Take Good Care."

Feinberg said that with the sheer number of mass shootings in the United States, it’s easy to become “desensitized to it.”

“The message we’re trying convey is that it’s not OK,” he said. “We’ve got to have change in our laws in this country to have sensible gun reform. And that’s something we stand very firmly for.”

Singer David Shaw said it’s important for the band members to use their platform to raise awareness.

So can we for once just live with no guns? / And I tell, tell no lie. / We’re not born to just die. “Shoot You Down” by the Revivalists

“We have microphones,” Shaw said. “Not everyone has microphones. We’ve got to be able to do that because you have a lot of people with microphones doing the opposite. We’re just trying to speak our heart for what’s right, to push the needle for change in the right way.”

“Shoot You Down” is available on 7-inch vinyl. For every purchase, a donation will be made to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.