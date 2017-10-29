The Right (French!) Way to Wash Your Hair

Try these hair washing tips, and you’ll never go back to your old routine.

Ah, the French, with their baguettes, croissants, and perfectly tousled I-woke-up-like-this hair. While we don’t have a hack for the bread yet, the hair is attainable. We sat down with French hair master Christophe Robin (at his pop-up salon in Tribeca) to unlock his secrets.

The first cause of hair loss is an oily scalp, so mastering the right washing technique is key to lovely locks. See Robin’s seven simple steps for attaining that je ne sais quoi look, here.