The Right Way to Deal With Rejection After a Job Interview

Answer by Ambra Benjamin, Tech Recruiting Manager @ Facebook, on Quora:

When following up with a hiring manager, what is the best way to respond if the hiring manager says “we are pursing other candidates”?

It depends on if this conversation is happening over email or in person or via phone. For context, I’ll assume this interaction is coming over email because I actually think this is where people are most likely to mis-step and say something really stupid. Internet courage strikes at the worst times. When rejecting candidates via email — something I only reserve for when I reject candidates at the application or prescreen stage —I’ve received everything from “Well, F-off!” to “I’m not surprised. Your company sucks anyway.” Bad way to make a final impression. In person, most people will say, “Thank you for your time.” or “Thanks for letting me know,” Or they’ll ask, “How could I have improved my candidacy?”

In writing or in person, I recommend the following:

Start by saying “thank you.” The thank you I multi-faceted. It's you thanking them for their time in the process, for their consideration, and also for getting back to you with some type of outcome.

Keep it short and to the point. No need to over share.

Stay humble. So what if you feel like the hiring manager’s decision is the wrong one? Pride and arrogance in response to rejection shows immaturity.

If you want feedback, there’s a way to do it to get the outcome you’re after.

Lead with the context that you’re looking for opportunities to improve in the future. So they know your motives and don't assume you just want to argue the outcome. Don't ask them to prove why you're not the right person. Instead ask them in a way that shows you concede that they made the decision that was best for their needs. Don’t focus on the others in process by asking stuff like, “What did the other candidates have that I lacked?” But instead ask, “How could I have improved my candidacy?“ or “I know you may not be at liberty to share, but where did I fall short in the process?”

Wish them the best and leave the door open for future opportunities or to stay connected.

Know your worth. They missed out on you. You didn’t miss out on them (well, maybe you did if you genuinely blew it…) But this isn’t the time to sound desperate and dejected. Brush the dirt off your shoulders and move on.

I started my career as an Executive Assistant, and I was once offered a job because my boss (then the VP of Learning & Development) stood up an external client for a meeting and the client was so impressed with how I tap danced on my boss’ behalf that he tried to poach me a few months later for a completely different role within his company. You never know who’s watching. What many people fail to realize is that often the best opportunities come your way not based on a job you applied to and interviewed for, but because of an impression you made on someone in a prior encounter. So treat every interaction like an interview for a future opportunity…including rejection.