This Guy Used Augmented Reality To Recreate 'The Ring' In Real Life

I reenacted a famous scene from 'The Ring' to bring #horror movies to life in AR#madewithunity #ARKit pic.twitter.com/fRU2ul56ki— Abhishek Singh (@shekitup) February 21, 2018
Do you think virtual or augmented reality technology has been too focused on light-hearted fun or pleasant experiences? Well, you’re the only one who thinks that, but today is your lucky day.
Tech designer Abhishek Singh ― known for his creative use of technology ― used augmented reality to recreate that frightening scene in “The Ring” where ghost girl Samara crawls out of the TV. She then chases Singh around his home and ultimately it doesn’t end well for him.
So, if you had been looking for a great way to bring nightmares to life, congratulations, this video will be so much fun.