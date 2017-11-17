The Rise and Fall of NuVal® Nutritional Guidance

There are two reasons the nutrient profiling system known as NuVal®, which assigned a score from 1 to 100, the higher the number the more nutritious the food, has disappeared from the shelves of the nearly 2,000 U.S. supermarkets it populated at its peak. The first reason is that the business model didn’t work; and the second is that the science of the system worked a bit too well.

You will get a very different impression if you read articles with titles such as “goodbye and good riddance.” But if you Google “NuVal” and read the more prominent disparagements of the system, you would readily find a theme if you looked. Identify the authors, or sources of derogatory comments- and Google them. Generally you will find they make and market highly processed junk food (which, of course, garners the low scores it deserves), or have ties to the beef industry- or they are personal trolls of mine.

To paraphrase Edmund Burke, for evil to triumph in the world it is enough for good people to do nothing. When good people do something in this world, they wind up with trolls. Maybe you only really know you’re doing something worthwhile in 2017 when you’ve got trolls to call your own. Moving on.

The main source of NuVal criticism is so-called “CPG,” or consumer packaged good companies- otherwise known as food manufacturers. Another is the “National Consumers League,” which sounds virtuous, but is actually a shell organization founded by those CPGs. This tactic is, apparently, standard operating procedure in propaganda wars. When the giants in the beverage industry wanted to oppose a soda tax in New York, for example, they created a new organization called “New Yorkers Against Unfair Taxes.” You had to dig to discover that soda companies were the exclusive sponsors and organizers.

The NuVal business model failed by failing. The approach relied exclusively, for a decade during which health guidance of every variety was populating websites and apps, on supermarket shelf tags. The scores were routinely placed next to price tags on supermarket shelves.

There is a lot of information in supermarkets, however, and we rightly tune most of it out. Without any reason to look for such scores, or even know they were there- most people never even noticed them. I once gave a talk at SUNY Buffalo as a visiting professor, and during a break in the day walked to a neighboring TOPS supermarket with the Chair of their Preventive Medicine program. The supermarket had been using the NuVal system for several years, and my colleague- who was devoted to the promotion of good nutrition, and shopped there routinely- had never even noticed it before. A guidance system you don’t know is there can’t offer much guidance.

That problem is much compounded by a number of other factors. Retailers have slim profit margins compared to manufacturers, and need to make their money where they can. They make quite a bit by accepting fees from the big food manufacturers for prime, prominent shelf space. They are often less than entirely enthusiastic about unflattering scores on prominent display in such locations. They are also distracted by the need to display weekly specials, and seasonal and holiday décor. A dedicated focus on nutrition labels is extra work without much reward. The result, often, is that NuVal scores were tiny, missing, or even covered over.

As for the science of NuVal, it has mostly failed because it works too well. The algorithm underlying the program was developed by a dozen diverse luminaries in nutrition- including past and current chairs of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health; the inventor of the glycemic index; the inventor of the volumetrics concept; and so on. I was privileged to lead the group, but every decision ran the gauntlet of consensus.

But the system has always had the liability of very blunt truth. From 1 to 100, scores indicate overall nutritional quality based on over 30 nutrient entries, from fatty acids to fiber, antioxidants to amino acids, added sugar to artificial sweeteners- each weighted for its specific health effects. There are many individuals and entities that do not want the truth about food on at-a-glance display, some peddling baked goods, others bacon, still others purveyors of baloney of the more figurative variety.

There are, too, more reasonable detractors- people who favor Michael Pollan’s pithy “eat food, not too much, mostly plants” over guidance among packaged foods. I am one of them, but also a pragmatist. Packaged foods include breakfast cereals; canned beans; breads; and tomato sauce. There is enormous nutritional variation among such products, and you either recognize it on a package, or you don’t. Consider that some marinara sauce contains no added sugar, and some contains more added sugar than ice cream topping. The packages make the distinction all but invisible. NuVal put it on at-a-glance, prominent display with an order of magnitude difference in the scores (added sugar was one of the most severely penalized entries in the algorithm, along with trans fat).

The most important rebuttal to reasonable colleagues who think that such guidance is not needed is what happened when real people actually made use of it. Over the years, I met numerous people around the country, and heard from many more via email- who reported losing 30, 50, over 100, and in one case over 200 lbs just by trading up every item in their grocery cart with use of NuVal for a year or more. Unlike any “diet,” this was an approach to losing weight and finding health that benefited whole families, and cost nothing extra. Why would it work? Among the many virtues of the more nutritious versions of every kind of food is that they are less subject to the processing that underlies intentional addictiveness, and they tend to fill us up on fewer calories.

I was never directly involved in the business side of NuVal, and have had no involvement with operations for a couple of years. I don't know where the system goes from here, other than away. If it were up to me- and it’s not- I would publish the algorithm and put the system in the public domain, to serve public health. That would take us full circle, as it was the intent at the start. The algorithm was offered to the FDA before ever a business was founded, but a very candid scientist there suggested none of us would live long enough to see the federal government put such brutal honesty about the food supply on routine display- so a private sector approach was taken instead.

But the loss of that blunt honesty is something to lament, not celebrate. The enemies of better nutrition are profitably powerful and rather ruthless- to say the least. Their interests are served when the truth about overall nutritional quality is elusive or misrepresented. The interests of those eating the many varieties of baloney they sell most certainly are not.

-fin

Director, Yale University Prevention Research Center; Griffin Hospital

Immediate Past-President, American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Senior Medical Advisor, Verywell.com