The Rise of Smaller Cities and Property Hotspots For 2018

New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles all proudly declare themselves as cities that never sleep. However, young professionals that appreciate more downtime and lower costs from their real estate are transforming 18-hour cities into property hotspots.

The so-called second-tier cities, appear more attractive to the traditional 24-hour gateways. These up and coming areas also provide an educated workforce with the nice problem of job opportunities chasing them, rather than the other way around. As a result, many cities are experiencing an above-average growth and also provide a much lower cost of both living and doing business.

Savvy buyers and businesses are increasingly finding themselves attracted to the development potential in more affordable areas for prime real estate. Armed with more flexible requirements, millennials, in particular, are turning their back on the high cost of living and infamous congestion of big city life. These trends are already beginning to reshape markets and entire cities.

The expansion opportunities of small metros such as Charleston and Nashville have ensured that they have continued to experience a real estate boom in 2017. Equally, Austin and Denver are attracting the uber cool who are unwittingly delivering widespread growth in the process.

However, as Millennials begin to settle down, move to the suburbs and prepare for middle age, Generation Z is now entering the workforce and real estate market too. Why does this matter? Both generations have different outlooks, needs, and requirements. They too are also responsible for slowly changing the real estate landscape.

Millennials are often referred to as optimistic digital pioneers that are collaborative by nature and have no problems putting their entire life in the public domain. But they also prefer digital-only methods of communication. By contrast, Gen Z are digital natives that are more independent and realistic. The new kids on the block yearn for privacy and are much happier communicating face-to-face.

The new generation cannot remember a time before the iPhone and have a very different outlook than their predecessors. Early indications even suggest a preference of returning to personal office space rather than collaborative workspaces. But which cities appeal to both millennials and Gen Z?

Charlotte, and Portland are becoming targets for busy and ambitious professionals. Buyers will continue to focus on securing an affordable investment rather than getting themselves heavily in debt for an exclusive zip code and limited space.

Columbus, Ohio has also been labeled a startup city on the rise. As the area cultivates an environment filled with communities, companies, education, and entertainment, it's easy to see why it has become the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest without many people even realizing it.

Earlier this year, San Jose was ranked at Indeed.com’s list of top tech cities report. Home to eBay, PayPal and Adobe, it's the place to be seen for techies. The rise of the technology sector has been described as the modern iteration of the California gold rush. San Jose is also a short drive away from Apple's hometown of Cupertino. With the new spaceship-style campus due to open to the public later this year, we can expect San Jose's star to shine much brighter than the unaffordable and out of reach San Francisco.

News of a Google campus arriving in downtown San Jose has received a mixed reaction in the region. The area is expecting an economic boom, but there is an increasing concern that further gentrifying the area could exacerbate the affordable housing problem. But it's Seattle that is destined to become the hottest real-estate market in 2018. Amazon is by far the largest employer in the city, and it has prompted some to call the area Amazonia.

The latest "Emerging Trends in Real Estate" report suggests that America’s 18th largest city ticks all the boxes for the modern buyer and renter. A digital age that is dominated by technology makes the home of the world’s biggest tech giants such as Amazon an obvious choice.

The substantial presence of a young, educated workforce combined with a high quality of life and technology readiness is making it a no-brainer for those looking for affordable alternatives as New York City and Los Angeles continue to fall out of favor.