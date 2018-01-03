The Rise of Spiritual Homelessness

In my hometown near Phoenix, Arizona persons experiencing homelessness bear the triple-digit heat of the day for several months a year. It’s cool now, but Phoenicians know the heat is coming. If you have access to air conditioning and a swimming pool, Phoenix is a paradise. If a person has no home, however, the desert sun beats down on them relentlessly, creating a hostile environment that is life-threatening. The same is true for newly homeless refugees from Syria and many other parts of the world, half of whom are children.

Nonprofit community centers, communities of faith, and city shelters in my town and yours are the ones who step in to provide relief to the hundreds of thousands of persons experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Their hospitality is life-saving, and the inspiring stories of their mercy and the lives changed by it bring tears to our eyes. They deserve our support.

According to research groups like Pew and Gallup, to millions of Americans the current spiritual landscape feels like desert terrain, a hostile environment where resources are sparse, and it’s a struggle to find places of welcome and refreshment. More and more people feel like they no longer fit in the type of Christianity they see today, both in the media and in some of their more zealous acquaintances. It is often toxic, too politically partisan, and divisive. I support the freedom of religious groups to interpret the Bible as they see fit, but it now appears that the Great Commission and the Great Commandment have largely been left behind for the “Culture War,” “War on Christmas, and “Battle for the Bible.”

While the most influential evangelical leader of the 20th century, Billy Graham, may be remembered by some for his friendship with Nixon, after being burned by it, Billy usually avoided Religious Right culture war politics. He was big-spirited, conciliatory, and built bridges between religious groups who were suspicious of each other. After Billy’s age-related ailments removed him from his place of influence, that magnanimous spirit of evanglicalism appears to have been replaced by the hyper-partisanship exemplified by his son.

It’s safe to say that America has taken note. A tweet I came across recently suggested that some of the most vocal Christians have taken the Christ out of Christianity. Even those only casually familiar with the Jesus of the Gospels sense that Jesus was, or is, not obsessed with winning a culture war. Put simply, the general population knows this politically partisan expression of Christianity looks nothing like Jesus. Reactionary religion looks as inviting as the barren, cracked surface of the Salt Flats. So, as churches joined the war, a growing number of people lost their spiritual homes, unable to find a faith community that fits.

Spiritually homeless people are the well-known “leavers,” “nones,” and “dones” who once found refreshment and meaning in their religious communities but have now exited. Some, as signified by the #EmptythePews hashtag, will not come back. Even still, a mass of spiritual seekers would like to belong in a like-minded community but cannot find one and are now wandering in the desert after their exodus, just like their spiritual ancestors who left Egypt for something yet to be discovered.

Which brings up the obvious question— is there a spiritual Promised Land for people who are searching for something better than the harsh conditions that drove them away? Like the nonprofits, faith groups, and shelters that provide hospitality to the physically homeless, are there compassionate communities who welcome and provide refreshment, acceptance, and community to the spiritually homeless?

In my experience, they’re out there, but they’re hard to find. If you are one of the wanderers who would like to locate a Promised Land-like spiritual community that fits your values and provides the spiritual glass of cold water you know you need, please don’t give up your search. The internet is your friend, but it will take several tries and the determination to not become discouraged by the bait and switch tactics some churches employ. Word on the street is that some have caught on and simply repackage the same barren partisanship and theology with cool buildings, flashy logos, and hip music, but you’ll learn to discern the ones of substance from the ones who are just savvy marketers along the way.

At the same time, it may be that you will feel the call to start something new in your area. The call may not come like lightning from the heavens. Perhaps it will be a flash of light from your Facebook feed, like the meme I saw recently with the quote attributed to Lily Tomlin, “I always wondered why somebody doesn’t do something about that. Then I realized I was somebody.” You could start a Meetup in your area, a pub chat, a house church, or maybe even a new, fully-functioning spiritual community. It won’t be easy, but it’s better than watching yourself and others spiritually dehydrate and die outside in the elements.

Something different is needed now as much as ever. Five hundred years after Martin Luther nailed the 95 Theses to the church door, it may now be time for a new Reformation. Let’s start where we are. Those community centers who welcome the physically homeless need your help, and perhaps they are places where you can meet like-minded volunteers and donors who are searching for the same kind of spiritual community as you. They are worthy role models for the new centers of community we need for people who are spiritually homeless. The sun is beating down, and some are already giving up hope.

Our greatest passion often comes from our greatest pain, and it may be that you could create or strengthen a community that meets your own needs and the needs of others at the same time. Because of your efforts and mine and the teamwork of many others, may the rising spiritually homeless population in America find places of refuge who say...