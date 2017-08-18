The 'Riverdale' Milkshakes Are Not What They Seem

The food at Pop’s Diner plays a key role on “Riverdale.” After all, Veronica’s first words to Archie and Betty are, “How are the onion rings here?” However, being around delicious-looking diner food on set all day isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. KJ Apa revealed those frosty-looking milkshakes are anything but in an interview with PopBuzz — because they’re actually made from Greek yogurt.

Apa, who plays Archie, gave fans some insight while participating in a bit dubbed “The Impossible Riverdale Quiz.” In addition to guessing exactly how many seconds Jughead appears on screen without his signature beanie (around five minute’s worth, it turns out), Apa was asked how many milkshakes appear in the first season.

In a fit of grandiosity, he first guessed “millions,” but, of course, the real number is much lower. The administers of the “The Impossible Riverdale Quiz” did their homework and discovered there are exactly 23 milkshakes on screen over 13 episodes. But Apa’s guess of “millions” comes from personal experience — during multiple takes, he doubtlessly had to consume way more fake milkshakes than ever made it on camera.

Why would the crew use Greek yogurt to make milkshakes? It likely keeps them looking thick, since regular ice cream would melt quickly. Though the yogurt might not melt, Apa also said that it eventually gets warm, and described the taste as “not good.” Luckily the cast’s acting is very good, and we can’t tell at all!

With our excitement for season 2 only growing, we can’t help but wonder if any milkshakes were harmed in the surprising final scene in Pop’s Diner — surely they didn’t call that episode “The Sweet Hereafter” for no reason.

One thing is for sure: we’re feeling some empathy for what Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) had to drink on the day they filmed that regime of daily milkshakes Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) was giving her.