We learned way more about two celebrities’ sex lives than we ever needed to over the weekend.

On Friday, a 2014 interview with DJ Khaled resurfaced and went viral. In it, the musician admitted that when he gets wild, wild thoughts they don’t include performing oral sex on his wife, Nicole Tuck.

“I don’t do that,” Khaled said at the time. He, however, also believes that his wife should return the favor that apparently she’s never received.

“You gotta understand, I’m the don. I’m the king,” he told the hosts of radio show “The Breakfast Club” when asked if he’d be OK with his wife refusing to go downtown on him. “It’s different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the king,”

On Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson caught wind of this double standard and decided to not only throw in his two cents, but also let everyone know that the Scorpion King takes care of his queen.

“Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread,” he tweeted, ending his post with the two-eyes emoji.

Hear that, ladies? The Rock has mastered “ALL performances.”