Senior citizens are enjoying a higher level of happiness than their counterparts from a half-decade ago. What is science finding out about relationships and cheerier elderly? Is there something retirement communities can do to facilitate happiness among their geriatric populations?

The Role Relationships Play In Staying Happy As We Age

Getting older is a time to reflect on the type of relationships we want in our lives to support and stimulate us. How do we balance the need for independence with the need for company and companionship?

Progressive thinking organizations are successfully addressing this, and the results are nothing less than amazing.

It Begins With the Staff — But The Residents Help

The Glebe is a retirement community near Roanoke, Virginia, Staff, and residents share a special connection which makes it like a family and is a community where everyone knows everybody and healthy relationships, independence and support thrive at its core.

A recent survey on Healthy Aging revealed that "social engagement" is an integral part of successful aging. That isn't news to the staff at The Glebe. One of the most heartbreaking things the staff experiences is when a resident waits until it's too late to enjoy the amenities and community. Often overheard is the lament, "I wish I had made this move years ago."

Residents help shape The Glebe through input and participating in community decisions. "The residents run a lot of activities themselves," said one staff member. "Whatever is an interest is developed, and they take off with it."

The residential community is particularly attentive to residents in need of a little help. One resident, we'll call her Florence, has a significant vision impairment. "For each meal when she comes, someone is near the elevator to guide her to the dining room," a resident says. "If a person requires help with their wheelchair after an accident we assure someone is there to help."

The residents are often looking out for each other and let staff know if something is wrong. "If someone is missing from a meal, we check to see if they are alright," said another resident.

The Glebe family includes animals as well. Residents who desire to bring their pet with them are encouraged and aren't limited to specific floors. "Everyone here loves animals," said one visitor. "There are lots of walking paths, and I haven't found anything else like it in the region."

The feature separating Glebe the most is the staff. While the staff comes from diverse backgrounds, they share a passion for senior care. "This isn't a job," said one staff member. "This is something I'm passionate about."

Seniors Stay Healthy Through Social Connections

As people age, they tend to shed family and friends. The resulting loneliness and isolation can harm both mental and physical health.

Communities like The Glebe help seniors form a new community for those whose children have moved from home and peers have died off. "The most important thing in a community like here is having people to support and engage," said one resident. "I've found that taking care of each other keeps us alive and healthy."

Researchers have known of "social capital" and related health benefits. Ties which build trust, connection and participation are especially significant for seniors as both health and social capital declines as people age. When persons retire from jobs, lose friends and spouses to death or illness — the losses have an impact on physical and mental health.

Social Capital For Seniors

Yvonne Michael with the Drexel University School of Public Health studies social capital and its effects on seniors. To gauge community social capital, hundreds of persons living in different neighborhoods are given survey prompts such as, "Are your next-door-neighbors prepared to help each other?" or, "Can you trust your neighbors?" With the answers, Michael measures the links between health, behavior and social capital.

One one survey, Michael reviewed data from a study of over 14,000 adults in Pennsylvania. After analyzing the levels of mobility, Michael found those living in neighborhoods with higher social capital had higher physical mobility scores.

"These results are not surprising," says Michael. "Living where there is greater social capital — more trust and more helpful neighbors — a person feels more comfortable moving around and staying mobile."

In another study, led by Bryan James with Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center in Chicago, researchers looked at how social connections affected cognitive decline. More than 1,000 seniors, without dementia, were measured for social activity levels and tested at regular points on cognitive functioning over the next decade. The rate of cognitive decline was 75% less in persons with frequent social contact than persons with low social activity.

"When you use your brain the way it was meant — as it evolved — you age better," says James. "We weren't intended to be disengaged from each other."

Ways Seniors Find Happiness

A holistic approach to health is more than striving for symptom-free living. Being healthy is about walking a well-rounded life. Studies repeatedly show seniors who enjoy life are also fitter and better. Unhappy persons are up to twice as apt to suffer heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes. To age well and stay healthy, seniors are pursuing lifestyle choices leading to happiness.

Pets

Research shows people who own pets tend to be happier and healthier. The emotional gain of having a pet are straightforward. Pet owners are apt to be more physically fit and less lonely than people who do not own pets. The Australian National Heart Foundation found pet owners have lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels than non-owners. The American Heart Association published a report sounding the correlation between pet ownership and lower risks for heart disease.

Often, seniors living in assisted living facilities struggle with loneliness and depression. Pets help confront the emotional issues by providing companionship. Pets also help seniors be more social as common areas are turned from boring hangouts to social hubs when a dog is added to the mix.

Massage

For seniors, the health benefits of massage reach past a nice feeling. One variation beneficial to seniors from therapeutic touch is food massage. Foot massage has been practiced globally for thousands of years and has proven to have health benefits. Another massage option for seniors is hand massage. Receiving a hand massage helps improve hand, wrist and finger mobility as it relieves pain from tendons. Circulation, leading to relaxation, has benefits and the immediate pain relief of a hand massage is another collateral benefit.

The psychological effects of therapeutic touch help alleviate the feeling of being disconnected and lonely. Therapeutic touch decreases stress and helps overall relaxation in addition to emotional support.

Children

American businessman Mike May says: "The fun thing about getting older is finding younger people to mentor."

Spending time with children and teenagers improves the elderly's health. Whether a scheduled event or casual visit, spending time with younger persons makes any elder feel good emotionally.

Acceptance

Possibly the ideal way to stay happy as a person ages is to maintain an attitude of acceptance. If someone is always battling against getting older, they will still be unhappy. It's going to happen anyhow.

Jerry Nelson is an American freelance writer now living the expat life in South America. His work has appeared in some of the planet's largest -- and most respected -- media outlets, both under his own name and others' as he frequently ghost writes. Never far from his coffee and Marlboros, Jerry is always interested in discussing future work opportunities. Email him at jandrewnelson2@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter.