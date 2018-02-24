The Roots Just Rapped An Epic Winter Olympics Recap On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon’s house band, The Roots, recapped the Winter Olympics in rhythmical style on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

The group’s lead MC, Tariq Trotter, summarized Team USA’s success at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, ahead of Sunday’s closing ceremony.

He threw in references to snowboarding champions Red Gerard and Chloe Kim and figure skating brother and sister Alex and Maia Shibutani, aka “The Shib Sibs.” There was even a mention of Tonga’s flag bearer Pita Taufatofua.