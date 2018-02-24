ENTERTAINMENT
02/24/2018 03:17 am ET

The Roots Just Rapped An Epic Winter Olympics Recap On ‘The Tonight Show’

"Gerard got the gold early, I hear him cussin’, only 17, still doper than the Russians."
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Fallon’s house band, The Roots, recapped the Winter Olympics in rhythmical style on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

The group’s lead MC, Tariq Trotter, summarized Team USA’s success at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, ahead of Sunday’s closing ceremony.

He threw in references to snowboarding champions Red Gerard and Chloe Kim and figure skating brother and sister Alex and Maia Shibutani, aka “The Shib Sibs.” There was even a mention of Tonga’s flag bearer Pita Taufatofua

 Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon 2018 Winter Olympics The Tonight Show Sports And Recreation Chloe Kim
The Roots Just Rapped An Epic Winter Olympics Recap On ‘The Tonight Show’
CONVERSATIONS