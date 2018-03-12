The ‘Roseanne’ Reboot’s Opening Credits Are A Delightful Blast From The Past

Same theme song, same kitchen, same laugh — even Laurie Metcalf looks the same!

But the opening sequence for the revival of ABC’s long-running sitcom “Roseanne” does offer something new — a sneak peak at the extended Conner family gathering around the table for a meal.

One of these new family members is Roseanne Conner’s grandson, Mark (Ames McNamara), who likes to dress in clothing traditionally worn by girls.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole him and say just because he dresses this way, that’s the only thing about him,” executive producer Sara Gilbert, who also plays Darlene Conner, told Entertainment Weekly in January. “He happens to dress that way, but he’s an amazing, creative, brilliant kid, which you will see, and so is the kid, Ames, who plays him.”

The character backs up the reboot’s promise to address issues affecting today’s working-class American families.