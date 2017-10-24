The Royal Funeral - Bidding Farewell to a Great King

As Thailand prepares for the lavish funeral of their beloved King Bhumibol, his 68 million subjects are in deep mourning. The longest reigning monarch, who died on October 13th, 2016 at the age of 87, ruled Thailand for seven decades.

Raised in Switzerland, King Bhumibol ascended the throne at the age of 18 in 1946. He was considered the father of the nation, seen as semi-divine, and credited with industrializing Thailand, bringing peace and relative prosperity to the Southeast Asian nation and transforming it from an economic backwater into a modern economy.

A compassionate King who shrugged off the riches of his position to always put his people first, he was devoted, dedicated and diligent, elevating his people’s livelihood through well-publicized royal projects that won him the moniker “The People’s King”. He is remembered as regal but accessible, rich but unflashy, a peacemaker and a philanthropist, and always dedicated to his people.

About a quarter of a million people, most clad in all black, are expected to attend the elaborate five-day funeral in Bangkok, which begins on Wednesday, October 25th. A spectacular crematorium complex has been built specifically for the King outside the famous Grand Palace, where many will gather to pay their respect. A series of golden chariots will bring the late King’s body to its final rest in the capital on October 26th. At the center of the royal funeral is a $30 million, nine-spire structure where the beloved monarch’s body will be cremated.

Formal portraits of the King, some in opulent robes, some of a sweat-streaked sovereign trudging through jungles to document his country’s needs, others of the King engaged in his love of music, are visibly displayed, while a series of golden pavilions festooned by thousands of elaborate sculptures, textiles, art works, canopies and carpets of fresh flowers and garlands decorate the streets leading to the funeral complex in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang field.

Dignitaries from several countries, and 250,000 Thais and visitors are expected to attend the King’s funeral. Like myself, they too are saying goodbye to a great king whose final departure will take with it a collective part of us, the Thai people.

Farewell beloved King. May you rest in peace.

Rani St. Pucchi