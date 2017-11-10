The Salon Art + Design Opening Night

Last night marked the sixth edition of The Salon Art + Design , a spectacle that occurs in New York City every November. Taking place at The Park Ave Armory , attendees welcomed the world’s finest international galleries exhibiting historical, contemporary furniture, groundbreaking design and late 19th through 21st century art. The Salon is the international fair of this caliber to combine styles, genres, and periods. More than 3500 visitors came through the Park Avenue Armory to preview a selection of the finest design.

Standout moments of the evening included the Italian High Jewelry Maison Giampiero Bodino presenting his unique jewel-box exhibition with never-before-seen pieces inspired by the heritage and nature of Italy, and a collection of colorful trunks showcased from Maison Goyard. Personal favorites included works from Philadelphia based Wexler Gallery exhibiting work that coexists in the expressive realms of design, fine art and contemporary glass and ceramics, from Paris, Maria Wettergren Gallery had a show stopping sound absorbing sculpture SUN DISC, made from polyester threads, wood, textile, and glass wool, a gorgeous blend of colors and textures of French Art Deco appeared from Galerie Vallois Paris, and the most meaningful, colorful, and full of detail “Eclipse” rugs by Studio HVN designed for Gallery ALL inspired by solar and lunar eclipses. The Salon Art + Design is now open through November 13, 2017.