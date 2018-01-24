The 'Scandal,' 'How To Get Away With Murder' Crossover Episode Looks Glorious

The world where Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating collide is sure to be extremely badass and this photo is proof.

A shot of the special was given exclusively to Entertainment Weekly and we are so freakin’ excited:

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:57am PST

All that’s currently known is that Annalise will appear on “Scandal” and then Olivia, President Mellie Grant’s chief of staff, will appear on “How to Get Away with Murder.” It’s still unclear as to how the two women will cross paths, but, if nothing else, it’ll definitely be dramatic.

Viola Davis told Entertainment Weekly that filming “was black girl magic on steroids!”

“Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better,” she added.