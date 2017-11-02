The Scientist Who First Speculated About Light Having a Speed Is Someone You've Probably Never Heard Of

Who was the first person who talked about the speed of light? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Paul Mainwood, Degrees in Physics and Philosophy, Doctorate in Philosophy of Physics:

Perhaps the first person to consider light as having a speed, in what we’d now call a scientific sense, was Al-Biruni, the Iranian polymath. He was born in 973 AD in what is now Uzbekistan and worked mainly in Gazni (now Afghanistan).

Al-Biruni is massively under-recognized in the West. He was far more wide-ranging in his interests than his more famous contemporary Avicenna, and he wrote on geology, sociology, economics, astronomy, physics, medicine, geometry and calendar systems (his favorite topic).

His writings on astronomy brought together the best of the knowledge available at his time, and improved on it — he being utterly unafraid to challenge previous authority when observation and calculation suggested that he could do better. He harshly criticized others — including Avicenna — for being too much in awe of Aristotle. Al-Biruni’s astronomical works were pretty much unsurpassed until about 600 years later, when the West finally caught up with him. Astronomers are still using some of his eclipse data today.

Anyway, while considering how heat might get from the sun to the earth (the problem arose because he hypothesized that there was vacuum between them), Al-Biruni also briefly considered how the light gets across:

There is a difference of opinion regarding the motions of the rays. Some say this motion is timeless, since the rays are not bodies. Others say this motion proceeds in very short time: that, however, there is nothing more rapid in existence, by which you might measure the degree of its rapidity, e.g., the motion of the sound in the air is not so fast as the motion of the rays; therefore the former has been compared with the latter and thereby its time (i.e., the degree of its rapidity) has been determined.

Unfortunately, Al-Biruni neither specifies who these “others” are, nor gives his own opinion, but moves instead to consider what these rays are (perhaps particles, he suggests). But in this passage, he puts forward as a puzzle how to scientifically measure a speed that is — by hypothesis — faster than any other, and openly admits he cannot solve it.

As far as I know, this is the first mention of luminal speed that treats it as an empirical problem and considers how one could measure it — i.e., one that talks about it in what we might now recognize as a scientific manner.

One last al-Biruni quote while we’re here. He considered in a few places the idea that the earth rotates, and commentated favorably on some astrolabes he had seen that were constructed according to that hypothesis. In some contexts he cautions that it is no matter for a mathematical astronomer: the observations will come out the same whether the earth moves or the stars move. But in one place he mentions that he has considered this matter further:

The rotation of the earth does in no way impair the value of astronomy, as all appearances of an astronomic character can quite as well be explained according to this theory as to the other. There are, however, other reasons which make it impossible. This question is most difficult to solve. The most prominent of both modern and ancient astronomers have deeply studied the question of the moving of the earth, and tried to refute it. We, too, have composed a book on the subject called Miftah-ilm-alhai'a, in which we think we have surpassed our predecessors, if not in the words, at all events in the matter.

It’s possible that Al-Biruni’s name would be celebrated more today if this work: Miftah-ilm-alhai' (Key to all Astronomy) had survived.