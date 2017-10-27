The Season Cycle – How to Invest This Fall

Traditional investment experts used to advise investors to sell out of the stock market in Spring and hold their cash over the Summer. But does the old U.S. stock market adage of “Sell in May and go away, buy again on St. Leger Day.” still hold relevance in a digital age?

Traders no longer abandon the City during the Summer months. However, analysis of returns over the past 30 years does show a slight fall in share prices between May and September. Equally, it does appear that some stocks seem to perform better during the Winter.

It has become relatively easy to predict a rise in some stock prices during December which is exacerbated over the final week of trading of the year. The so-called Santa Claus rally enables short-sellers to make positive gains by leveraging the optimism of the holiday season. But if investments can be seasonal, what should you focus on during the Fall?

The confusing and volatile world of cryptocurrencies fraught with risk is not enough to stop an increasing number of people jumping on the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) bandwagon. With the average ICO returns clocking in at 1,320%, it's easy to see why so many are buying to the glamour of the next big thing backed by high profile celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Floyd Mayweather and Jamie Fox.

Over $2 billion has been raised since the start of the year in ICOs. Stories of substantial gains and quick wins from early adopters have helped fuel its popularity in 2017. For obvious reasons, most people will be unwilling to gamble everything on something they don't understand that could come crashing down in a flash.

However, some seasonal trends are in danger of becoming an urban myth. For example, anyone thinking of investing in real estate or selling a property will probably believe that Spring will indicate the start of the home-buying season. There is a strong argument that Autumn is actually the second-best time of the year for people to sell their home.

Think about it for a moment. The Summer vacation already feels like a lifetime away, the kids are back at school and there is a three month stretch without drama until the holiday season begins. Maybe, it’s time for both buyers and sellers to adjust their traditional view of the real estate market.

Savvy sellers have always found it hard to resist the allure of the Spring market. Although the nice problems of multiple offers from eager buyers who dive head first into bidding wars that inflate house values, the reality is lower prices will be required to make a property stand out from the crowd. It stands to reason that sellers will make more from their investment at a time of year where there is less competition.

By contrast, buyers looking for an investment opportunity will avoid the Spring period due to the rising prices. Fall offers the perfect compromise for both sellers and buyers looking to get the most from their investment opportunities.

A recent study from Trulia suggests that the starter home hunting season is typically 7 percent higher between September and November than it is from March through May. The report also highlights that starter home buyers in areas such as Seattle, Denver, and San Francisco will benefit from seasonal swings.

As the shorter days and longer nights’ creep in, many will rushing to take full advantage of the Fall market. Some sellers will be reaching desperation point after being listed across the Summer months without any interest. As a result, the chances of finding the perfect investment or next project are dramatically increased.

In addition to great timing for investment, rates are currently at an all-time low. The likelihood of the them rising is arguably a forgone conclusion. Savvy investors will be making their move in the Fall and locking down a low mortgage rate. It’s a great time to get in the market to ensure you get more bang for your buck before settling down to enjoy the holiday season.

As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that any seasonal trend is guaranteed to repeat itself annually. The more sensible approach would be to take a longer-term view, focusing on yearly averages rather than making a quick buck month to month.