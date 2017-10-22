The Second Wave Of New York Street Photography

I was fortunate to have my street photography career when I did, I think. I photographed the streets of New York City (and Montreal) between 2010 and 2017. In 2017 I decided to call it quits and “retire”. Now, granted, this was not the era of Garry Winogrand or Joel Meyerowitz (although I did run into Meyerowitz in Whole Foods, he had no camera ... seems he’s given up the streets too). Yet, this was a “second wave” era of sorts. Street photography was very hot during these years, but it was also before the “craze” of everyone shooting the streets and everyone being “afraid” of people with cameras. It was a good moment in contemporary street photography. I’m happy I was able to be a part of that time and especially here in New York City - the street photography capital of the world. Now that we are entering a visual existence where everyone documents, photographically, everything around them, I feel at ease to be leaving the world of photography. Of course, I too will have an iPhone in my pocket, just like everyone else.