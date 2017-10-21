The Secondary Market For 2017 Dodgers World Series Is Largest Ever, Triple 2016 Cubs

When the Cubs advanced to the World Series last year, it was a dream realized for several generations of Cubs fans, who had never seen their lovable losers even reach the world series, let alone win it. As a result, the ticket market for World Series tickets at Wrigley field exploded, with asking prices shooting above $8,000. It put Cubs World Series ticket prices in Super Bowl territory. At the time, it was a good bet that no other team would ever come close to matching those levels. After losing their first two games at Progressive field against the Indians, however, prices for Games three, four and give at Wrigley dropped by over half. When the Cubs did finally clinch their first World Series in over 100 years, the average price across all their games was $3,480. Even with the drop in prices, the ‘all-time’ World Series price record seemed safe for years to come. With the Dodgers unlikely run to the World Series, though, the Cubs all-time price mark is in jeopardy. In terms of total market size, the Dodgers are in a league of their own, and one that no other major league team will come close to matching.

At an average price of just over $3,000 for World Series tickets, the Dodgers have the second-highest World Series prices that TicketIQ has tracked since 2010. With 29 years between World Series wins, the Dodgers drought is child’s play compared to what Cubs Nation endured. Nevertheless, excitement is at an all-time high in City of Angels. With Magic Johnson at the helm of the Dodgers management, it brings to mind the must-see and be-seen status of the eighties Lakers, with Magic also running point.

At a capacity of 41,268 fans, Wrigley field is 12th smallest ballpark in the major leagues. At a capacity of 56,000 fans, Dodger Stadium is the biggest, by over 10%. For the Cubs World series, a total of 6,451 tickets were available on the secondary market across the three games at Wrigley. At the ending prices for each game, that equated to a total secondary market size of $22 million. Yesterday, there were over 23,000 seats available for the four games at Dodgers Stadium. If prices stay at current levels, that equates to total secondary market size of $74 million, over three times the size of the Cubs last season.

Over the last twenty years, the trend for new stadium construction is small. Built in 1992, Camden Yards was the model for the new intimate stadium, which was the antithesis of the generic multi-purpose stadiums, built in the seventies and eighties. At a capacity of 45, 917, it’s also relatively large compared to more recent construction. Citi Field, built in 2009, seats only 41,922 while Minute Made Park, home of the Astros, holds even less.

The new Yankee Stadium holds 47,442 and if the Yankees emerge victorious from their series against he Astros, it’s likely that the Dodgers would surpass the Cubs mark for most expensive World Series ticket ever. The Dodgers and Yankees were once the greatest rivals in all of sports. A Yankees-Dodgers World Series would be the 12th time they’ve faced off in the fall classic, and it might be the most covered, and most expensive, World Series in history.