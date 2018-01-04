THE SECRET LIFE OF SNOW

Despite the quick exit of Christmas, the weather outside is seemingly frightful but here’s the thing about storms like this: neither rain nor snow nor easters will keep the average Joe or Jane from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. It’s just that the to-do list of their appointed rounds, radically changes.

I lived in sissy-based Southern California for 25 years and I remember watching, with smug and smog indifference, TV news shots of people around the country being pounded and tossed about like boneless rag dolls by the kind of winter storms, the kind that only appeared on sound stages in our neck of the Hollywoods. I remember thinking ow brilliant I was to have made the decision to live in a place where the sun likes to keeps a time share.

This somehow overrode the reality that we had to deal with biblical-sized wrath quality punishments like earthquakes, floods, mud slides and the kind of fires that even Satan would say, ‘Yeah, too hot for me.”

When you live in warm, coasty-toasty places you think that you have won the weather lottery and that your standard of life is far superior to the poor clucks who have to endure the Inuit lifestyle.

I’m not going to try to convince you that there is ice is in nice. Cold, especially on days like this, packs a kind of Mike Tyson punch, if Mike Tyson’s hands were a matching pair of Kenmore freezers. Plus frankly, Game of Thrones has given winter an especially bad rap. Virtually everything evil happens on that show the minute a snow man (who will no doubt be naked soon) appears. Their whole campaign, “WInter is Coming” is the anti-“I (HEART) New York” campaign.

But that is only, quite literally, the surface part of this, our, winter’s tale.

Just like in the after math of a national tragedy, an oversized weather event, while at first shocking, within hours, instead of ice-olating the locals, inspires its own miracle: it actually brings people together, if only to share body warmth.

It also transports us all back to our east coast childhoods, when this kind of snow storm was like a gift of God who, in the moment, miraculously parted the many seas that lead directly to our schools, Charlton Heston style, creating a unilateral snow day cancellation which meant one thing: we got to experience a weekday day, from start to finish, at home, which in our world, was as exotic as it got.

When I was five, weekdays at home always had a certain mystery to them, a kind of unobtainable luster/siren song that suggested, especially to those of us stricken with outsized imaginations, that all kinds of magical things were happening while we were accidentally stabbing our fingers with the lethal, sharp, business end of compasses and gnawing like nervous lab rats, on the cap stem of Bic pens in P.S. Gulag. What were those stems for anyway?

Most of the time, the Measles or Chicken Pox was our hall pass to getting to stay home, but that was no fun. Who wants to lie in bed looking like an aerial view of small tomatoes?

But, on snowy days, still dressed in our pajamas at the outrageous hour of 7:30, we would listen for school closings, captivated by the euphonious tone radio of very sober newscasters, which was no doubt an act which was probably a hold over from World War II.

Despite the fact that there was a TV sentry protecting the sanity of every room of the house, we still turned to that old German made Grundig radio which sat on the windowsill of our kitchen, whose precise and rather severe row of white plastic channel buttons gave it the post-modern space age look, like all those room-sized computers in the Tracy-Hepburn movie “Desk Set.”

That venerable radio felt like a wise and ancient, extra grandparent who, sitting on what appeared the edge of the world, was ever ready to inform and direct. It got us through the Cuban Missile Crisis, so getting us through a storm was cake.

I would sit up on the kitchen table, curled up like a Persian cat, waiting for the word that school had surrendered and the war was won. They would keep reading the endless list of school closings and when they FINALLY got to yours, fireworks came exploding out of my heart and I danced and sock slid, back and forth , like Sonia Henie, on the linoleum floor, possessed with a kind of patriotism that only someone who had lived on the planet for some 1500 days or so could really feel.

From that moment on we SUITED up for the day. Galoshes were SNAPPED on. Seventeen layers of coats and sweaters made us look like a small parade of Orson Welles. Walking was an impossibility so we would literally be shoved out the door like we were being evicted by the weather Nazis during snow Kristallnacht.

Outside, if you were under four-feet, the show drifts that had formed overnight dwarfed you and you felt like you were lost in a snow and ice maze designed by Rubek.

But your work assignment was very clear. You were now God and you had to create the first man. So get to work.

With the winds snapping at your face like a hard-boiled movie PI and thanks to all those layers of wool that encased you like an over wrapped cocktail weenie, within seconds you were sweating like a sixteen year old the first time a cooperative sixteen year old girl opened your fly for the very first me.

Prisoner of war, interrogated for days did not sweat this much.

And after two or three hours what did you have to show for all your hard labor?

Maybe the lower-third ball of the body.

This is when you have officially arrived at the point where exhaustion topples you and down you go, to do a little serious sky staring as you begin an emergency re-revaluatetion of your immediate life goals.

Arriving at the answer was easy: this is too hard. You are Titanic soaking wet, your heart is pounding like Charlie Watt’s drums on “Street Fighting Man,” and even the mere thought of standing up feels like it will cause you to explode into a plume of child glitter. Abort the mission!

You want to call out to your mom, so she can rush out without a coat and carry you back into the belly of Soupy Sales and Officer Joe Bolton. You want to believe that mass consumption of Wonder Bread will deliver the kind of strength which is usually reserved for a guy whose first name is “Super.”

But no sound comes past your lips, which at this point, is the same color as the Joni Mitchell album “Blue.” It’s like your lungs are playing pinochle and just don’t want to interrupted.

This is when you realize that you are going to die.

The snow will continue to cover your body and no one will find you until late April, early May the latest.

But having so many comic book and Disney heroes to draw from, you pick one, say, Davy Crockett and suddenly emboldened by the smiling face of a raccoon hat-topped Fess Parker, you start to roll back and forth, as if God has just switched on the ultimate, universal rotisserie. That starts to charge up your inner battery reserves and just like that you suddenly find yourself back on your feet, although you have no memory of how you got there.

You trudge your way back into the house, an arduous path which feels like it literally took the same amount of time it would take to walk to Seattle and when you finally get to the door you hear your mother yell “Take everything off! Do not come not the house with wet anything!”

And just like that, now you are the slow moving Gypsy Rose Lee. Trying to open a frozen galosh latch requires the kind of strength of the pre-hair cut Samson. Flashes of The Cerebral Palsy telethon appear and you hear the song, “Look at us, we’re walking. We’re happy and we’re walking. Those of us who’ve never walked or talked before.”

After spending five weeks on that one latch, your mom FINALLY appears and, still on the phone, she strips you of your clothes and your dignity in under two seconds and you start the shivering hop dance, possessed by the fear that one of the neighbors will see you through their peephole in your underwear, roar with laughter, call all their friends to share the story or worse, whip open the door and get a shot of you with their, in this case, North Polaroid camera.

You ANGER BANG into your apartment and are immediately enveloped by the immediate sauna effects created by the wheezing radiators (which for some reason we called rah-diatoms). Being completely dehydrated, the pellets of condensation on the window panes alone look lickably intoxicating and potentially Lourdes-level resuscitating.

A bowl the size of a large baby’s head holds the promise of Campbell’s God knows what kind of soup which is waiting for you as is an attendant box of Ritz Crackers which was the then, ever present go-to wheat base for everything from peanut butter to salami pieces whose garlic presence you would burp up decades later.

Now that you were fortified it was time to turn to endless hours of TV. Valhalla here I come!

Ready for an assault of Loony Tunes, what we got instead was shocking. It was one game show after another with not a kid in sight. Concentration? That was like school. Then there was “What’s Why Line, which featured a bespectacled Bill Cullen, a Drew Carrey doppelganger, who had a pair of low key polio crutches to balance on. Queen for a Day? Are you fucking kidding me? Where was Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck? Then, if you had a live-in grandmother, which we did, you had to watch her “soap” with her which was populated with adults who cried like all their pets had died, followed by Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, where girls with white lipstick and hairdos that looked like Napoleon’s hat, danced around with boys who obviously not received the memo that “a little dab will do ya.”

This is when that horrible plume of nuclear boredom would suddenly envelop you and you realized that you were trapped in this hell for (God I hope so) one day.

Left to your own devices, but not the kind of devices that we turn to today, the only way out of Hadestown was through the portal of your imagination, which I happen to excel at.

Into my room I would go and either I would put on my Superman outfit and then dress over it in my Clark Kent attire (which included lens free glasses) and I would stand posed for danger or I would put on my Pan hat or Bat Masterson Derby or Davy Crockett coonskin cap and go from flying to Neverland to killing a bear with my, well, bear hands. I would do this for a few minutes until I would look outside, see that it was dark and realize that I had been at this for five hours.

Showerdinnerdesert came next (hopefully on an aluminum tray from Swansons, where the desert always screamed your name like girls at a Beatles concert. You were of course, not allowed to even think about approaching that until all then entire turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing and cranberry sections were Hovered up. In those days mothers were these really hostile dinner table cheerleaders who would white-knuckle scream, rebuke and threaten you until you ate every single morsel.

The sheer insanity of it all, was that they cared about you SO much that they were willing to kill with their own hands, if you were not slavishly obedient and loyal to of the cult of Dr. Spock whose religiously followed rules came to them in the form of voices which went off inside their Aqua Netted heads, 24/7 like the many manic, air raid sirens of the day.

So you shoved food in your mouth (which would still be there, hours later at bedtime) and iyou high tailed it back to TV which we all watched with open Gorilla-mouths until it was time for bed.

Despite a meek, half-felt protest, which felt like Bob, the one guy left standing in the base of your inner resolve, who had somehow barely managed scribble a protest sign that said, “No,”you were SO ready for bed. Even Bob went to bed. He knew. And so did you.

Back in the day, I could never remember how I landed on the launchpad of my dreams.

Falling asleep took somewhere between one-second and zzzzzzzzzz.

And there you have it. That is what just one snow day can do to one small child person.

But now, as an adult, despite the assault of age related aches and pains that makes me Aleve’s bitch, and that horrible initial feeling of being trapped, suddenly, out of nowhere, when all seems like panic and despair, a loving memo feathers down from the logic center of my brain that reads, “

You are every age you have ever been. Today you are 5. Enjoy.”

And just like that everything comes rushing back. All of it.

And just like that all the NPR background murmur, the quiet MSNBC tribal chatter sound as comforting as parents to me. Listening to Mozart makes me realize how he really knew how to write for those crappy Salzburg winters. I prefer to listen to either sonatas (because it feels like I’m part of the just the two of us conversation) or The Beatles, because every one of their songs has a subtext of hope, joy and a burst of daffy enthusiasm. Plus I can sing harmony at the top of my lungs, which I do anyway, in Starbucks, WalMart or sadly, doctor’s waiting rooms.

You see, the snow is nothing short of a DNA shifter. It rearranges your genomic priorities and ultimately, delivers right to your door, the kind of peace and relaxation that is usually reserved for hibernation and comas.

A snowy day is your rare chance to take a time machine fueled sleigh ride back to the Neverland that you miss to your marrow, and feel every single time you breath in the memory of your long lost mom, dad, perished siblings or the friends who have let you down or abandoned you which on any average day, is quickly exhaled so you can make room for that brow beating deadline or mind-numbing conference call.

A snowy day is a rather persuasive and dominating force and you simply cannot, defend yourself against an army of a billions of snowflakes.

Trust me, it is going to win.

But so are you.

For a day or so, the war is over.

You can do anything you want, as any warm house in a storm is a form of heaven.

The prescription is simple:

Read.

Paint.

Think.

Challenge.

Dance.

Drink.

Watch.

Nap.

Listen.

Love.

Learn.

Live.