The Secret of Truly Deep Meditation Lies in the Way You Question the World

The short answer: The more we detach from ourselves in the form of thoughts, the more our attention is freed for observation and questioning. The more we question without expecting an answer from the mind — the closer we come to being able to not even desire an answer — the deeper into ourselves we go.

The long answer:

THE BEGINNER’S EXPERIENCE: COMING INTO CONTACT WITH CHAOS

We all have existing ideas and associations related to the word ‘meditation.’ Most of us have this image of sitting with our eyes closed in a comfortable position and bringing our thoughts to a halt, which results in a deep sense of relaxation, calm and peace.

When starting out with meditation, our ready-made idea about what it is could not be further from the truth.

If you’ve ever made an attempt at meditating, chances are you had a very different experience than you expected.

At first, meditation is quite literally the act of coming into contact with the perpetual movement that is always happening inside of us.

The first impressions you’ll have in trying to meditate will likely be along these lines:

Your thoughts don’t stop moving, your body will begin to feel agitated which results in physical tension, you’ll start to think about why you’re wasting our time, you’ll judge yourself for not being able to “do it correctly,” you’ll think about how much longer you set the timer for, you’ll grow agitated by the fact that you can’t slow your thoughts down…. and there will be a huge part of you that wants to give up and never do it again.

I personally know many people that even think that there’s something wrong with them when they try to meditate and see that its difficult to control the focus of their attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

First of all, the chaos you’ll experience in your first attempts to meditate isn’t only normal and expected, it is an exact picture of what is always happening inside of all of us without our conscious awareness of it (difficult pill to swallow — but remember: don’t accept or reject; verify it with your own experience).

Secondly, we very quickly come into the understand that we do not have nearly as much power over our attention, thoughts and emotions as we think we do.

The good news is that the first step into all of the extraordinary benefits that come with meditation is coming into contact with this chaos.

OPENING UP TO OBSERVATION

The next types of experiences you will have in meditation lead to a sort of new ‘definition’ of the term.

Once we accept our lack of true control over our attention and the constant internal movement as normal, meditation becomes the gathering of our attention for the purpose of deeper observation.

What exactly does this deeper observation an entail?

The possibility of opening up more and more to what we normally call ‘myself.’

We generally take ourselves to be our thoughts and emotions. What our head tells us and what we feel quite literally creates and colors our reality.

But if you stay consistent and get closer to experiencing the possibilities of your attention and awareness in meditation, you will be led to a completely new understanding of what in yourself is MOST YOU.

The more we detach from ourselves in the form of thoughts, the more our attention is freed for observation and focus in a desired direction (which is exactly analogous to our brain’s fight or flight responses being weakened, leaving room for enhanced neural connections in the thinking brain — neocortex).

COMING INTO QUESTION

When you begin to form a new type relationship with yourself through practicing your attention and observation, natural questions arise.

What in me has the ability to recognize that my thoughts are moving or that I’m feeling any given emotion?

What is behind the personality that I ordinarily call myself?

What is behind all of this mental, emotional and physical movement?

When these questions are experienced and we can see with clarity that we have no faculty with which to face these questions without giving an automatic mental response, something in us opens up to an even deeper questioning.

When we can reach this stage of truly entering into a question with the understanding that any ‘answer’ we provide is simply a mental response based on our own memory, the thought begins to quiet naturally.

In this this state of consciousness in which we accept that we do not know what the next moment in ourselves will bring, the meditation experience begins to take on an entirely new meaning.

