The Secret to Getting Everything You Want: The Law of Attraction and Manifestation

Too often we aspire and yearn for things in life that we immediately deem as being unfeasible, which causes us to jump to simply just giving up altogether. We assume it’s easier to not have any expectations and save ourselves from rejection rather than put energy into a task that will ultimately fail and bring us hurt in the end, anyway.

This reasoning of thinking does us more of a disservice than we think.

I refuse to mention that one quote that was plastered everywhere in my middle-school classrooms about missing 100% of the shots you don’t take. So, for the sake of my pride, I’m going to rephrase it: If you don’t allow yourself to freely aspire without any limitations, you will never make those aspirations a reality. The first step is allowing yourself to dream, regardless of that voice in your head that repeats what we’ve been trained to think: “This isn’t practical”.

Once you’ve disassembled the idea that your dreams must equate to practicality and have broken down the mental barrier between dream and reality, you can begin to realize that you can get literally anything you want.

The Law of Attraction is the premise that everyone, regardless of age, nationality, or religious beliefs, can use the power of the mind to take our thoughts and materialize them into a reality. It’s much more complicated than it has been marketed to be upon its recent popularization, but the fundamental premise is simple: all thoughts turn into things eventually. Despite its recent spike in being of topic for conversation, this is no new concept. It dates back to as early as 390 BC, where Greek philosopher Plato claimed “like tend towards like” when developing on Empedocles’ model of physics that explain human interaction is governed by two forces: attraction and repulsion. Pluto’s claim later developed into “like attracts like”, which is used as the key concept of the Law of Attraction.

An example I use to describe the Law, and find it to be an example that people grasp to the best, is when you encounter someone you find cute or feel an underlying attraction to. You’ve only seen them once, you’re certain of it, because if you had seen them anyone else you would’ve known it. Suddenly, the more you think about them, the more they start appearing places you just happen to be in. Perhaps you’ve seen a classmate outside of school, and now they seem to keep popping up wherever you look. Essentially, this is the Law of Attraction at work.

Many have the misconception that the Law of Attraction is synonymous with magic, and often people simplify it to just thinking of something like a witch over a brewing pot and wake up the next day with that million dollars you accumulated in your brain last night over Thai. It’s much more complex than that, and learning how to use it to your advantage is something that takes time. Eventually, it’ll happen. This is certain. It is how the universe operates.

To understand the Law of Attraction, you must understand the Law of Vibration. They aren’t to be confused with each other, as they’re not the same but the Law of Vibration serves as the foundation to the Law of Attraction. I know, just stick with me.

The Law of Vibration states nothing in the universe is at complete rest. Everything is moving and vibrating, even us. Everything is made up of its own vibrational frequency. Everything is in a constant state of vibration because when looking at the compositions of objects around us, including us, at a microscopic scale, they are made up of “subatomic particles ‘running around’ and ‘popping’ with energy.” This is hard to grasp due to our reality being limited to what we can physically see and touch. Our brains, however, have taken the vibrations from everything around — your house, pets, cars, food — and translated it into what we perceive to be our reality.

If you’re still having trouble grasping this, think about how quantum physics proves to us through science that at the base of everything in the universe lays energy. Since everything, of course, is comprised of atoms, which are comprised of infinitesimal pockets of energy that are constantly vibrating with energy. Energy and vibration go hand in hand.

Now, using this fresh found knowledge of vibration we can apply it to the concept that “like attracts like”.

Like Attracts Like

Vibrations come in different frequencies, and those that are alike will attract the vibrations that share the same frequencies. An example that’s widely used when discussing this is droplets of water mingling with water compared to water mixing with oil. Two drops of water, when close enough, will join and become one drop of slightly bigger water. However a drop of water and a drop of oil will repel each other and separate. This happens because the two droplets of water had the same like vibration, whereas the vibration in water and oil differ. In the same way, the Law of Attraction is saying if you want something, you need to meet its vibrational frequency and you will attract it.

However, if you try to attract things without working on your own vibration first, it will not work. It starts from within and radiates out, and we are unable to manipulate the universe into getting what we want; only to attract it. Focus on your vibration, and what you aspire will come.

It’s worth stressing that if your inner vibration is not true to yourself, it will not work. Focusing on heightening your vibration prior is key. If you’re insecure, filled with hate and anger, for example, that negative energy will radiate outwards despite attempts to cover it up with the way you treat others. Understanding it starts from within is crucial here.

How to Use The Law of Attraction

Now that we’ve covered the understanding behind what the Law is we’re able to put it into use. You can use the Law of Attraction to manifest whatever you’re wanting: from being financially secure, improving grades, to finding love and success in relationships or even just buying material things such as shoes or clothing.

It’s important to mention that these things will not happen if you just sit and put a vibration out. The Law of Attraction isn’t going to do all of the work for you, just aid you in finding opportunity and work to help you achieve these goals.

Replacing I Wants With I Will

A great way of manifesting is to replace your “I wants” and “I wishes” to “I will” and “I am going to”. Instead of saying, “I want to go to x”, tell yourself “I AM going to x”. This will attract a sense of motivation instead of hiding behind the wall that separates impracticality from reality.

Accepting the Loss

If you’ve lost something and you’re working to find it, start with accepting the loss. This can be anything; from a relationship down to a house key. Denial will only send out negative vibrations and push you further away. Accept the loss, and tell yourself you will find it.

Pretend It’s Already Yours

Say you’ve been wanting a pair of shoes for a long time. You’ve seen them everywhere since they’re attracting you, everyone seems to be wearing them wherever you look. You want those shoes. Not a shoe person? Perhaps it's a computer you’ve been wanting for ages. You have a plan set in place to buy said shoes or computer, but you’re skeptical about it. Instead of saying “I can’t wait to get those shoes/a computer,” start saying, “I can’t wait to get MY shoes/laptop.” This will give a sense of ownership, making you feel as though it's already yours, which will spark a heightened vibration and a motivation.

Manifesting Love

You’re lonely. I’m not dragging you, but you’re lonely in this scenario, okay? Okay. You’re lonely. Totally alone. Cuddling a pillow at night pretending it has hair level alone. You want love. You want to, more importantly, manifest love into your life. You’ve tried but nothing has worked out. It could be because you’re putting out a low level vibration without knowing it. You could still be involved with someone, which is repelling love from coming into your life. You could be emotionally shutting down without realizing it due to past trauma. These have to do with heightening your inner vibration before attracting, as mentioned before.

But if it’s not internal, a good tip is to create the person you want to attract in your head as if they already exist. Picture everything that you want in a partner, looks and personality, and tell yourself they already exist. Tell yourself that you will meet them, someone who has every trait you’re looking for, because they do exist. A big problem people tend to have is thinking nobody is out there to love them, or nobody will ever love them. This thinking only generates negative vibrations and repulses them further.

Another tip is to become the person you want to attract. Not literally, but, you know, in theory. If you want a loving, adoring partner, who is selfless and radiates positive vibrations yet you are the complete opposite, it will not manifest. Like attracts like.

Of course, with regarding love it all boils down to the whole love-yourself speech you’ve probably heard or read a million times. I won’t bother with it, but it’s important and goes hand in hand with heightening your own vibration before engaging in attraction and manifestation.

The premise and these exercises or examples of the Law of Attraction and manifestation can be applied in any aspect of your life, as long as you’re willing to let it. Like I mentioned, it doesn’t work like magic, but it’s happening. It’s just how the universe works.

Key points to remember:

Everything is made up of vibrations

Vibrations of like frequencies attract each other; like attracts like

Attractions starts within through your own vibration

It’s more complex than it seems and takes time

If you’re interested on reading into the Law of Attraction further, I highly recommend these readings: