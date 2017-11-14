The Secret to Pork Loin

Are you intimidated at the grocery store by big, un-prepped cuts of meat? It’s time to take away the mystery. Matt Abdoo of Pig Bleecker wants to make it easier to buy your meat whole, save a lot of money, and get more meat in the process.
So watch the video above to see his tips and tricks, or follow the recipe below!
Dijon and Herb Roasted Pork Chops
Serves 4-8
Ingredients
4 Pork Chops or 1 Pork Loin (bone in or boneless)
4 tablespoons dijon Mustard
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Thyme
1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Rosemary
1 tablespoon Chopped Fresh Parsley
2 tablespoon Kosher Salt
1 tablespoon Ground Black Pepper
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a small mixing bowl combine olive oil, Dijon, Chopped Herbs, Salt and Pepper and Whisk to combine. Generously smear the herb Dijon mustard all over the pork chops and transfer to a baking dish with a rack. Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork chop reaches 145 degrees. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes.
CONVERSATIONS