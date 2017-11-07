The Secret to Success is Failing More

By Rich Cary, Director of Education for Definity Partners

My newest favorite television commercial is the DirectTV add that shows a smiling man with his arm trapped in a vending machine cheering “Woohoo!” The premise of the commercial is that people who still like cable television are as crazy as people who happily smile while committing what YouTubers refer to as a “fail.” Seriously, who is crazy enough to enjoy failing? When we were in school we cried when we got an F on our report card (at least those of us who made the top half of the class possible). We learn quickly that people are recognized and promoted for their successes, and those who fail don’t last long in a “results driven” organization. That’s the conventional wisdom that informs a work culture characterized by fear. It’s past time for some new thinking on this topic. Failure isn’t the opposite of success; playing it safe is. Failure is a necessary, inevitable, and often daily step we all must take on the road to success!

“Fail Fast” Problem Solving

I’ve recently been working with a global manufacturer and distributor of retail textiles. With a focus on improving productivity and driving a culture of continuous improvement in their order fulfillment area, I spent several days working side-by-side with their pick and pack operators to gain an understanding their process, the time it took to perform those processes, and the waste that was getting in their way. A common issue I saw in the order fulfillment area was product getting stuck on the gravity flow racks, racking systems designed to flow product down small roller conveyors pulled along by gravity. When product would stick beyond the reach of order pickers, they would wait for stockers to give the product a push from the back of the racks (or stop work and walk to the location to give the product a push themselves). This was a frustrating and time-consuming waste of their time.

Despite the frustration, the team was “stuck” just as much as the product they couldn’t reach. This issue had just become part of the work, a necessary rework step until “they” replaced all the racking with something better. This was a great opportunity for a quick win, defined as an action that quickly removes chronic frustrations and sparks team confidence. I first asked the order pickers for their thoughts on the issue and eventually had a team member comment “it would be nice if we could just pull the product to us somehow.” Acting quickly on this insight, I purchased and returned with two reach-grabber tools commonly used for trash pickup. They weren’t long enough (fail!). We found and ordered longer reach-grabbers, but the rubber heads on the new ones didn’t grip the boxes well enough to pull the product (fail!). I drilled a wood screw through each gripper head to give them some “bite” (success!). These modified reach-grabbers are now hanging from the gravity flow racks throughout the order fulfillment area, allowing operators to pull stuck product to them and (forgive me) act on the classic lean principle “pull where you can, never push!”

Try-Storm to Fail More

We call this “fail fast” improvement methodology try-storming. It’s likely you’ve never heard that term, but you are probably familiar with a similar term: brainstorming. Try-storming shares brainstorming’s focus on team engagement, but it is powered by an action-oriented, fearless mindset. Try-storming asks “what’s the worst thing that could happen if we try this?” and recognizes that, in most cases, the answer is simply “the problem might not get fixed…yet!” This mindset is very different than the one that exists in most organizations. Most work cultures are driven by fear. Fear of making a mistake. Fear of being wrong. Fear of being called a failure. A truly progressive work culture embraces failure as an opportunity to learn, to grow, and to ultimately get sustainable results. Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. This anonymous quote is often misattributed to Winston Churchill, but we know for a fact that he wisely wrote at the young age of 25 “You must put your head into the lion’s mouth if the performance is to be a success.” A try-storming culture is a fearless culture!

Tips for Creating a “Fail Fast” Try-Storming Culture

Here are a few suggestions for creating a fearless, “fail fast” try-storming culture in your workplace.

1. Reject insanity. More and more people are now thankfully learning a new definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Perhaps an even better way to state this principle is if all we do is what we’ve done, all we’ll get is what we’ve got! When you’re frustrated about the way things are don’t try harder, try something new!

2. Celebrate failure. I once spoke at a marketing event that attracted a grand total of 3 people. Immediately after the event, my team “celebrated” with lunch and started planning our next event. Informed by the fresh lessons learned, we planned a follow-up event that was well-attended and introduced us to a business partner we are still connected with years later. If you dwell on failure, you create fear in your organization. If you celebrate taking bold action, even when it fails to get the results you hoped for, you create an empowered organization!

3. Try-storm, refine, and try-storm again. Don’t allow your 8D, 10-step, A3, Kaizen, or other problem-solving approach (take your pick, there’s dozens to choose from) stand in the way of try-storming something new, learning from the result, refining the approach, and try-storming again. Most successful problem solving is iterative, not a “one-and-done” exercise that produces a perfect outcome from the start.

4. Stop re-assuring your team. Many leaders encourage their teams to take bold action by re-assuring them that if they fail, they can always go back to what they did before. Try-storming is an open-minded approach, but one thing it completely rejects is going back to accepting the current state as the only option. Failure is an inevitable part of the journey, but it’s never the destination.

If you think about it, there really isn’t much risk to creating a fail-fast, try-storming culture. We act quickly, so we won’t regret wasting a lot of time on something that didn’t work. By necessity try-storming must be quick and simple, so we don’t waste a lot of money on large investments that fail to deliver. And everything we try is a chance to celebrate, whether it’s a quick win or a lesson learned. Try-storm, and if you fail, try-storm again. With that call to action I’ve got to wrap this up for now. I have another modification I want to try on those reach-grabber tools…