The Secret World Of Wholesale Travel

There used to be a time when there were travel hacks that could save you loads of money. But these days (mainly thanks to the internet) there are hardly any working methods to get a great discount on your travel. Airlines, hotels, and tour operators have managed to close the loopholes down and make us pay the market rate.

Thankfully the internet has also helped travelers, now every hotel in the world is on a platform like booking.com or Trip Advisor. This massively increased competition means that rates are at an all-time low.

What Is Wholesale Travel?

Unoccupied rooms are wasted money for a hotel. It costs them very little actually host a guest, and occupancy rates are the main non-financial metric the hospitality industry uses as a benchmark for success.

Because of this, you would think that at the last minute it would make sense for these brands to simply drop their prices and get people to occupy rooms. After all, a little money is better than no money – right?

Well, in the short term yes, it would be better – but in the long run it’s actually a bad business decision.

Offering heavily discounted rooms at the last minute can dilute the worth of a brand, making rates drop across the board – even when purchased well in advance. It can also lead to a last-minute culture where many travelers book late to save money – and the entire industry loses out.

Booking sites have a different problem. They buy inventory from hotels ahead of time and are contractually obliged to not drop the price below a certain amount. It’s in their interest to sell the rooms in their inventory just as much as the hotels themselves - but they can’t alter the price.

Wholesale travel organizations work with hotels and booking sites to buy up excess inventory and sell it at a heavily discounted rate. This way the rooms get filled, brands are not diluted, and booking sites can reclaim money that would otherwise be lost on unfilled inventory.

The kinds of discounts you can expect to receive depend heavily on the kind of hotel you’re looking at, the location it is in, and the time of year you are traveling. However, discounts are almost always significant, according to TrueBookings in some cases they can reach up to 70%.

The downside to wholesale travel is that you obviously have a much more limited amount of accommodation options to choose from. You’re only going to have access to excess inventory listings that need filling. That being said, it’s not like you’re going to struggle to find accommodation you want to stay in, there are thousands of rooms listed each and every day.

With the wholesale travel market set to explode we assume there will be even more choice on the market this time next year, but only time will tell…