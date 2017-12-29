The Secrets You Need to Survive Your First Hot Yoga Class

What tips do you have to not pass out during your first Bikram yoga session? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

During my first Bikram yoga session, I vacillated between thinking I would pass out, and thinking I would throw up.

Hydrate. I would take care to hydrate the day or two leading up to class. While it’s also important to stay hydrated during class (bring way more water than you think you would need and drink slowly), being well hydrated before class will get you started on the right foot.

Eat something within an hour or two of starting class. While I had eaten earlier on the day I took my class, I hadn’t eaten anything for about 4 hours prior. This probably didn’t help with preventing dizziness. Know your body. Don’t be a hero. Your first Bikram yoga class is intense. It’s likely 90 minutes and over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. There’s no shame in sitting out a pose or two or ten to recover. Be sure to let your instructor know it’s your first time practicing hot yoga but honestly, if you’re as unpracticed as I was, it’ll be pretty obvious! Be sure to get up (especially from any poses where your head is inverted) slowly and carefully.

And last but not least, my friend Nikki Dahan once told me that if you feel like you might pass out, clench your butt!