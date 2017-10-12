The Sexploitation of the American Teen

I decided to write this as both a mental health therapist and as a father of a teen after my daughter introduced me to the fact that some of the girls she knows were showing up on a SnapChat account. Some of them I know to be amazing girls and one of the images was taken, unbeknownst to me, in my own bathroom. Sent to a boyfriend by my daughter’s friend and then shared with the user on snapchat by the boyfriend it is believed. When scrolling through this account I found images of men in their 50’s and 60’s browsing pictures of young teens that they were not intended to see. One was an image of a Louisiana police officer’s badge and gun asking for more such images. It was nauseating.

As we argue about taxes and healthcare (important issues to be sure) our daughters are being primed like sheep readied for the wolves in this world.

This is not an uncommon experience. Girls as young as you can imagine are now texting young men they are enamored with nude images of themselves in hopes of gaining the narcissistic attention and belongingness they crave. Some of them extremely graphic. Some of them end up on the phones of senators and congressmen. When I went to the police in my small town with the information I was told there is essentially nothing they can do. MO law was recently changed legalizing the sending of these pictures by young girls to whomever they want. I have to say, I was not overly shocked. Disgusted, yes....surprised, not really. The MO legislature has been a hotbed of older men using young interns which culminated in, but was by no means limited to, the resignation of John Diehl. MO is no exception. We have seen this on a national level with Anthony Wiener and other high powered white men like Jeffrey Epstein, who did only 13 months for enslaving teenage girls sexually at billionaire parties. We now have a president (a personal friend of Epstein’s) that brags openly about buying a pageant that gives him access to a dressing room. Who tells a radio host it’s ok to refer to his own daughter as “a piece of ass”. I simply cannot imagine sitting with someone who refers to my daughter as a “piece of ass” without ending up in jail.

The problem is not the internet, or phones, or access. The problem is that we are priming young girls with pageants, and parades to see themselves only in terms of their sexuality. Then, when they do and the consequences fall like leaves on an autumn day we slut shame them.

We tell young girls their sexuality is of prime importance and then we leave them with undeveloped prefrontal cortexes to make their own decisions about how to navigate that world. We do not, as a society, reward them for being brilliant, or driven, or goal oriented. How often do you hear someone say, “Wow, that girl could be an engineer some day!”? Not nearly as often as we hear the words hot, or sexy, or “piece of ass”. We are not preparing our girls to be young women. We are not preparing them for anything and, left in a confusing and frightening world, they will find their identity where they can.

My daughter was only ever in one dance recital. She was taking dance lessons and was tasked by the school with wearing a very skimpy jazz dance costume. My wife was chided by other dance moms and the director of the studio for having my daughter wear her underwear under the costume. Horrified, we did not return her to dance. What is the point of making sure that the girls are not wearing underwear under their leotards?

My son volunteers with his high school who rents out their performing arts center to dance recital companies for competitions. Because he is built like a viking he is often tasked with running off men who show up with cameras but have no children in the competition. These men are seen as a nuisance rather than simply the wolves they are showing up at a pageant filled with sheep being prepared.

In my practice I specialize in trauma. I frequently see the after effects of the society we have built around these norms when the little girls grow up. They come to me in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, often with addiction issues from trying to numb out the memories that have been with them. They are unable to find their own value in the world beyond their own sexuality still in many cases. They too were raised believing their only value was in their sexuality and left to wolves with cameras or worse.