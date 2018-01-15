The Shape of Water: Baptism and the Beloved Community

I can’t remember all of the details. I was young; maybe four years old. All I know is that I wanted to be brave. But I just remember being really nervous. And I remember feeling forced into it. My parents really wanted me to do it, because they thought it would be good for me. They thought it was the right time. On the other hand, I wanted to do it, because my best friend was doing it. I am talking about my first swimming lesson.

While my instructor wasn’t looking, I somehow managed to float down into the deep end of the pool with the big kids. I was in way over my head and before I knew it, my feet were no longer touching the bottom, and I was gasping for air. No matter how hard I tried, I could not pull myself up out of the water. I worried that nobody was going to see me, and in my four-year-old mind, I thought I was literally going to drown. Just when I thought I could not hold my breath a second longer, my swim coach came and at the last possible moment pulled me up out of the water and sat me at the side of the pool. While I coughed up water and caught my breath, I just sat there totally embarrassed and totally grateful that someone had saved my life.

Needless to say, my first swimming lesson made a lasting impression on me. Even though I can’t remember every detail (maybe it was due to my lack of oxygen), I know that my experience of almost drowning made a mark on my life.

My first swimming lesson is not an altogether different experience than Christian baptism in my own Baptist heritage, which prefers a “wetter is better” philosophy. A mark is made on my life whether or not I can recall every single detail and whether or not my motives are any more or less pure than the water itself.

Every January, Christians celebrate the baptism of Jesus and today, we honor the life and legacy of Baptist minister and civil rights revolutionary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. These two “feast days” in the Christian movement are powerfully linked.

The watershed moment of Jesus’ life came when he was about 30 years old. At his baptism by John the Baptist in the Jordan river, perhaps what he remembered most was the pronouncement he heard that precipitated his entire life and ministry: This is my Son, the Beloved, in whom I am well pleased.

Until that time, Jesus had lived in a poor, tiny town called Nazareth. Father James Martin poignantly reminded readers about this fact by writing, “God…came from a “sh#*hole” place,” in the wake of President Trump’s deplorable and demeaning words about Haiti and African nations last Thursday.

Jesus’ own meager and humble beginning made the moment of his baptism all the more profound. Just as water had once broken in Mary’s womb to give birth to Jesus, the river Jordan water breaks over his body to give birth to a movement that would change the course of his life and the course of history. As Jesus wades in to the water, he identifies his own life with the lives of sinners and sufferers and outcasts and all people longing for a better way to live.

Baptism today can be a powerful event when we join Jesus in the water, because Jesus first joined people like you and me in the water. He did it so not just so that we would follow him into the water but also so that we would follow him into the world.

When we do, we learn that baptism is a foretaste of other baptisms we could experience in our lives such as baptism in delight when we meet our children for the first time or baptism in grief when we lose a loved one or baptism in doubt when we start to question our faith or baptism in uncertainty when a job is lost or baptism in social change as Martin Luther King, Jr. experienced.

This baptism in social witness and change is a Dr. King kind of Christianity that calls us to a gutsy gospel and that sometimes makes baptism itself dangerous business (traumatic swim lessons notwithstanding). King’s life reminds us that baptism is not just a sweet, sentimental ritual. Baptism in its fullest depths is means taking a plunge with Jesus toward all sorts of delight and joy and chaos and social and political craziness and zaniness and uncertainty, and then, facing all of it with a Christ-like courage that shines light in darkness and spreads salt over the places in our lives and world that have lost their savor and flavor for what is good and right and respectable and noble and true and just and fair.

These actions give embodied meaning to the ritual of being held under the waters of baptism so that we will not be held under the power of sin and death and hatred and racism. Baptism inspires activism. Dr. King’s work was stimulated by a deep and abiding belief in the sacred value of all people; causing him to dedicate (and sacrifice) his life to the promotion of justice and healing, which immersed him in the deep work of proclaiming that there is only one race, which is the human race.

On MLK Weekend last year, President Trump used a Twitter Tantrum to attack Civil Rights hero John Lewis, saying that he was all “talk, talk, talk.” It was repulsive and wrong and people of faith stood up to say so. And sadly, we need to do it again this MLK weekend. Friday marked eight years since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti and devastated the country and its people, killing 220,000-300,000 of God’s children. Today, I’d ask that we join my friends at Emmy-Award-winning Salt Project who say it well: “Mr. President, instead of referring to #Haiti as a ‘sh*t hole country,’ may we suggest referring to it as the first independent black nation in the world, and the only nation in history whose independence was gained as part of a successful slave rebellion.”

Insults of those who are broken and beaten down (whether individuals or nations) by rich and powerful people ought to be an offense to all of us trying our best to follow after a man beaten and broken and mocked by the powerful elite of his own day. Jesus’ baptism was the beginning of a counter-cultural movement. Ours ought to be, too.

In baptism, Christ makes a mark on our lives so that we can make a mark on the world. Promises are made. The divine promise made is that we belong now and forever to God. It is a promise that the floods of depression and anxiety and fear and doubt will not overwhelm the loving care of God who buoys us up out of the water when we think we can’t hold our breath a second longer. The human promise made is that we will pledge our allegiance to the One who calls us Beloved.

In this political and social moment in our country, we who follow the beloved Jesus who welcomes us as sisters and brothers must speak and act like it. We must wade in the water of peace and justice for all of God’s children, whether they be from Paris or Port-au-Prince; whether they be from Norway or Nigeria. We must be continually baptized in a purpose that is bigger than a man or a mindset that says, “you are only welcome if you are white.”

We must continually live in such a way that all people regardless of race or religion or economic status or physical and mental ability or where they were born or who they love---feel like they are drenched in God’s love—not just the entitlement of the few but the empowerment of all to live life in the spirit of Christ.

Just a touch of water on our lives can remind us of the Christ who claimed us in baptism. We are welcomed into what Dr. King called “the beloved community” by the grace of a God who wants us to hear and know that we are sons and daughters of God without condition and without exception and no matter what country we are from. Whether or not we see it all the time, baptism leaves a mark on our lives. It is like a permanent, invisible tattoo of the sign of the cross over our lives.