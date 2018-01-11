The Show Must Go On: Yvonne Orji Performs for Sold Out Crowd Amidst Snowstorm

Despite NYC’s explosive bomb cyclone and winter storm, hundreds of fans and supporters filled Yvonne Orji’s sold out stand-up series at Carolines on Broadway.

Yvonne entered from the back of the house, sashaying and body rolling down the aisle to “Bring Em Out” by T.I. “Don’t give no black girl no inches, she don’t know how to act,” she said, swinging her tresses back and forth on stage.

Yvonne currently plays Molly, opposite Issa Rae on the HBO hit series Insecure. She is developing an original sitcom, First Gen, that Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo are executive producing. Later in the year, she will continue to open for various Chris Rock performances.

You had the wonderful opportunity to open for Chris Rock and break bread with him. He was sold on your personality and talent. Did you go about choosing your opening act in a similar way?

Yvonne Orji: Chinedu Unaka is opening for me. [He’s] my friend and Nigerian brother. And what’s funny is that we actually met on Facebook. I was moving to LA and I was like who is this dude that has an Ebo name and does jokes, too? And I hit him up and I was like yo I’m moving to LA and he said ok well hit me up when you get here. And that was it. It was just like mad love; he’s just been a friend, really. And anytime I had jokes he would say I think you should do this and add this and that. So once I had the opportunity, I was like, Chin you’ve been riding with me for forever so come through, [and the same] with Roy Wood Jr.—that’s another person I had on this fun ride. And if you meet Roy you love him. He’s just a good dude. And the thing is, people will say that no one is really helpful in entertainment and if a dude tries to help you then he’s trying to get with you. And I’m like, these two have just been my brothers. They were like, we see something in you and we want to help you.

Lil Rel opened up for me when I performed in Atlanta and then I had Rel Battle also opening at one of the shows.

I know a lot of female comics in LA and I would have gotten them in one of the shows if we were out there. But it’s like, we’re here in NY and I know my people who are local and that’s what I went with and they held me down. And Chris Redd was supposed to do it but he booked his own headlining show on SNL so I was like OK, you can go be great [laughter].

How much of your material is improv?

Yvonne Orji: I have a set line of things that I want to talk about. Sometimes I’ll get to everything and sometimes I won’t. Sometimes I’ll switch the order and sometimes something in the audience will happen. Or something sparks a new thing. So as a comic, it’s the ability to connect with the audience and flow. Because comedy happens on the spot. It’s always fluid and always moving so you can’t be rigid with it.

Where do you see the future of stand-up comedy especially as a female act?

Yvonne Orji: I think the future is bright for comedy in general. We need to laugh. It’s a lot of stuff that’s going awry and every day you pick up your phone and check a certain tweet you say what in the hell is happening? And I think that right now we are in a place where we need to laugh, we need to be able to come out in Armageddon or Snow-mageddon, whatever this is [points outside], and just forget the bills that are due and the car that is snowed in just to laugh it out and figure out life afterwards.

On growth and expectations for future projects...

Yvonne Orji: Anything that is not growing is dying. I want to grow into dramatic roles as an actor and maybe I want to direct one day. Will I ever go back to med school? Probably not. Will I play a doctor on television? Sure. Maybe that’s something where I can [have a full circle moment]. Get an honorary doctorate degree and show my parents [laughter].

But I think that I’m on the path that I’m supposed to be on. The path that I didn’t choose for myself and that I didn’t know I could be on. It’s like the children of Israel. Once they got out of the wilderness and into the promised land they were never going back. There’s no going back. And yes, I did just drop a bible verse on y'all, but I feel like I’m in the land flowing with milk and honey right now. We don’t need the manna anymore.

One of the things I really love about you is your spiritual relationship. Any advice you can offer for someone trying to be the light in the public eye?