THE SH*THOLE TRUTH ABOUT US

Over the past year, it has become abundantly clear Donald Trump doesn’t know how to speak. The weekly opprobriums in our nation’s highest office are adding up to a very big stain on our history. But truth be told, as much as Donald Trump doesn’t know how to speak, Democrats don’t know how to listen. Saturday morning, Joy Reid had Pastor Mark Burns on her show for a shouting match that fully displayed the absurdity of our nation’s extreme partisan positions on immigration. Granted, Pastor Burns’s paucity of information does not play well on cable news and his sycophancy for Donald Trump is altogether unsightly, nevertheless, the viewpoints he expressed undoubtedly resonate with most American voters who handed Donald Trump the presidency and still some who didn’t. Regrettably, Ms. Reid was so incensed by Pastor Burns’s defense of Donald Trump, she couldn’t hear the widely held opinions about immigration, recognize or argue their validity, and distinguish them from the white supremacy of the current administration. Since Donald Trump’s comments about immigrants from “shithole countries,” Ms. Reid has passionately defended immigrants offering up the example of her very accomplished parents from French Guiana and Democratic Republic of Congo as has Karine Jean-Pierre whose parents are Haitian immigrants. These women are the best examples of what immigration can produce--highly-educated, “respectable,” financially successful contributing citizens. Unfortunately, that’s not every immigrant story. Many immigrants struggle here. They don’t get the best education at the best schools. They don’t get the top jobs. They sadly join the ranks of the working poor of America who may require public assistance to help them survive, and yes, may even commit or become victims of crime just like other Americans. The thing that immigrants are not, however, is monolithic, which both sides of the partisan divide too often make them out to be.

Protectionism is growing in America for the same reason it grew throughout the world in the 1930s: economic change. The bust and boom cycles of financial markets, taxes, and inflation have curdled the sympathies of the middle class. Today, Americans work harder than ever but they aren’t attaining the middle-class security their parents and grandparents enjoyed. A blue-collar job doesn’t afford the house, the car, and college tuition it used to. Many professional careers don’t offer the substantial salaries and benefits they once did and retirement pensions sound like something out of a fabled past. The middle class feels squeezed and, naturally, stress in present circumstances and uncertainty about the future has turned Americans gaze to government. Metaphorically speaking, Americans answered Kennedy’s call of what they can do for their country, now we’re asking what has our country done for us lately.

Democrats and the media continue to turn a deaf ear to Americans who are asking what their government can do for those who are not immigrants. For this tone deafness, Democrats will continue to lose elections. It’s not that Americans don’t care about or even admire immigrants. America’s very survival depended upon opening up territory and jobs to immigrants in great numbers. Immigrants have given American vibrancy and prosperity. Diversity is America’s thing. However, to many living in high-immigration states, unrelenting immigration seems to come at a cost that goes virtually unaccounted for by the experts and activists. In Los Angeles, for instance, children of immigrants are the majority population in many overcrowded and underfunded public schools. Undocumented workers are overrepresented in construction, landscaping, food service, custodial and other blue-collar employment. Big city construction projects haven’t moved the needle on staggering numbers of unemployed blacks in the city. Likewise, non-Spanish speaking Americans are turned away from government jobs working with the public, which used to provide a good living for Americans who chose not to go to college. Furthermore, jobs with wages that have not kept up with living standards are filled by undocumented workers, undercutting collective bargaining for American workers, including Latino-Americans. To be sure, integration in high-immigration cities doesn’t look like integration. It looks like domination. Trying to convince Americans they are seeing with lying eyes is just an exercise in futility.

Opportunities seem to be diminishing for many Americans and they want restoration. It is reasonable that American voters demand politicians stop swelling the ranks of the poor for the sake of the immigrant success story. It is after all the America middle class that bears the brunt of the tax burden that pays for public education, public assistance, health insurance, and social programs provided to the poor. It’s reasonable that these Americans want to be treated as a priority in their own country, not as the purse that provides for the world’s tired huddled masses. Indeed, Americans want the country to care more about keeping the promise to them laid out in the Declaration of Independence than living up to the inscription on a statue given to us by France in 1886. It’s why reasonable people in purple districts found common cause with white nationalists and elected Donald Trump.

In this turning point in our history, Democrats and the media must be sure to not misconstrue self-preservation for xenophobia. Democracies are supposed to operate in the interest of their people. Democrats should instead focus on reminding the country that the American people are as diverse as the world, and our borders include territories of Native Americans, Puerto Ricans, Guamanians, Samoans, Northern Marianians, and Virgin Islanders. We have too many people in our country and these territories facing demoralizing challenges to not direct our government’s immediate focus. More than more immigrants from anywhere in the world, America needs a stable economy invigorated by innovation instead of chicanery. We need to overhaul our education system to prepare our kids to compete in the global economy. We need to overhaul our justice system to ensure fairness for all, including those that have served their time. We need to figure out how to slow inflation and create good-paying jobs so that Americans can afford a comfortable life. Reasonable demands like these shouldn’t ruffle Democrats or the media, they should inspire them.