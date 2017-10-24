The Simple Joys of Your Own Mayberry Overseas

By John Michael Arthur: Internationalliving.com

Time is a funny thing. Memories of the past glow with a special sentimentality. The best moments shine brighter, but even the mundane take on a peculiar nostalgia.

In the fast-paced, complex lifestyle that has become our norm, we often long for a leisurely moment. But our many electronic “conveniences”—iPhones, iPads, iMacs—seem to leave no time for iMe. It’s go, go, go. And family life? The Norman Rockwell paintings that typified America now seem more caricature than character.

International Living Mountain view. Orosi Valley, Costa Rica.

Maybe that’s why the TV shows of the ’60s still seduce us. Whether we’re wandering around Mayberry with Sheriff Andy, or dodging the latest menace from Dennis, there’s an appeal that is nothing short of charming. Many times, I’ve heard someone say, “I remember when…” or “Oh, how I miss those simpler times.”

I think I should coin a new word: timesickness. It’s like being homesick, but instead of missing home, you miss a point in time.

I miss the time when you could Trick or Treat at the door of a complete stranger. And then devour that homemade, super-gooey popcorn ball while you ran to the next house.

I miss the time when the milkman would deliver ice-cold moo-juice right to the door—with a painting of Elsie the cow smiling down at you from the side of the truck. Or hearing the sappy music of the ice-cream man as he rounded the corner. Or just strolling to the henhouse when I ran out of eggs for breakfast, instead of running to the store.

International living Traditional ox cart. Orosi Valley, Costa Rica.

I miss kids playing stickball in the street. And neighbors who knew you and stopped you just to ask how you were. Or strangers who smiled and greeted you simply because we passed each other on the sidewalk.

In that way that time has of whitewashing nuisances and bothers, I even miss running around the house and unplugging the TV and refrigerator because there was a lightning storm outside. I miss the two weeks of excitement and anticipation I had while I waited for that newfangled gadget to arrive that I had to order, because there was no other way to get it.

But wait; I need to ‘fess up. I really shouldn’t be using the past tense.

What if I told you that those recollections don’t have to be only memories? That you can live in your nostalgia. That the traditional American values and the way of life of your childhood are alive and well. You just have to look elsewhere.

International Living Lake Cachi, Tapantí National Park. Orosi Valley, Costa Rica.

For the last three years, I’ve lived in the Orosí Valley of Costa Rica. I can’t amble down the street without every neighbor waving or giving the typical shout of Adiós!—or stopping me for a quick chat while we wait for the kids to move their soccer game out of the road. The milkman, Hernán (and his son, also Hernán), come up the lane delivering farm-fresh creamy goodness three times a week. And the fellow in the “ice cream truck”—a bell-pealing rig under pedal-power—hawks tropical flavored snow cones made on the spot to your specific desire.

No matter what urgent project may by underway during the week, it is all suspended for the important opportunity for family time that Sunday offers. Costa Ricans don’t let the urgent things get in the way of the important things. I like that.

Halloween and Christmas are once again times for stress-free celebrations. Friends—old ones, new ones, and ones you’re meeting and making in the moment—gather with family for fun, food, and festivity. All free from commercialism.

And yes, sometimes the annoyances of my childhood rise to the surface.

The electricity flickers during heavy thunderstorms. The instant gratification of my “I can get it now” life is replaced by the expectant enthusiasm of waiting for an ordered item with its more prolonged delivery. Somehow, even those things have an air of comfortable familiarity to them.

For many of us, the climb of upward mobility took us somewhere we weren’t all that fond of. My meditations on the things forfeited by the American Dream gave me a feeling not unlike homesickness. If you’re experiencing that same “timesickness” and yearn for an existence filled with reflective moments and nostalgic feelings, you are not alone. In fact, that is exactly what prompted me to search for an answer.

International Living Iglesia San Jose de Orosi, a Colonial building dating from 1743. Orosi Valley, Costa Rica.

You don’t need Mr. Peabody and his Wayback Machine. You just need to unearth the life you once lived. And you can find it in many great retirement spots around the world. For me, the spot on the map with the big “X—Dig Here” was Costa Rica.

Moving to Costa Rica has been more than just moving to another country; it’s been a move to another time. It’s like living in the ’60s again—only I still get to have my iPhone and all my other iThings. Plus, I am reliving enough of those sentimental memories to make it all significant and delightful.

And instead of just a Sunday dinner with Aunt Bea, Uncle Charlie, or Mrs. Wilson, it’s a lifetime with Tía Beatriz, Tío Carlos, and Señora Chávez.