The Simple Recovery Strategy Active Moms Use To Recover From Hip Pain

Do you get a burning sensation or pain on the outside of your hip or your knee?

Are you confused because you don't know why this started?

No injury occurred so what could this new burning or pain be?

Well I'm here to tell you this is very common in runners and women who work out.

The thing is this burning/pain will usually come on gradually, however, it will get worse.

This is a sign of iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS)

The iliotibial band is a ligament that runs down the outside of the thigh from the hip to the shin and if you are having a burning or pain in that area this band most likely is tight or inflamed.

When the IT band isn’t working properly, movement of the knee or hip (and, therefore, running or working out) becomes painful.

IT band pain can be severe enough to completely derail a runner for weeks, or even longer.

Hopefully this will not be the case with you, however.

By educating yourself now about ITBS you can tackle it as soon as it happens therefore not having to significantly limit your workouts.

So what do you do about it?

I am including a treatment protocol for you below:

* Week 1

Ice and rest are vital.

Walking and swimming are great workouts to do.

With this kind of injury, maintaining flexibility and core and glute strength, is important.

From a physical therapists point of view - I’d be working on foam and skin rolling the IT Band as well as stretching the band, quads and hip region. It’s also possible that your back will have stiffened so I’d be working to loosen that area as well. It’s really important to be working on strength work of the glute muscles and the core stability muscles using the full system which is the abs as well as the diaphragm, pelvic floor and multifidus muscle (the last 3 muscles are what most fitness professionals and other experts and even doctors miss but are vital to success.)

* Week 2

Continue with ice and rest from running and high impact activities at the gym.

Swimming is encouraged and the rower is also possible and unlikely to reproduce any pain on the outside of the band. If it does, stop.

Continue with glute and core exercises and stretching.

From a physical therapists point of view - foam and skin rolling of the IT Band is vital and will continue daily, immediately followed by passive and active stretching.

* Week 3

Gentle, half pace jogging is introduced this week, providing you have followed the treatment plan noted above.

You should not be expecting to feel any burning sensation. Fatigue and stiffness, however, is okay.

From a physical therapists point of view - foam and skin rolling continue as does stretching. Increase glute and core exercise and begin re-introduction to 3/4 level activity and/or practice. A concentration on ankle and foot mobility and strengthening is also addressed as a dysfunction at this level (which often goes un-diagnosed) can lead to instability above. (It's like the kids song the hip bone is connected to the leg bone the leg bone is connected to the foot bone....this song is extremely true and is the reason most people continue to get injured. We forget about this song as we grow up and many professionals specialize in only 1 area now which is a huge disadvantage for us.)

Ice remains important after every session (use heat before.) * Week 4

You can now step up your training. Gradually increasing distance and speed.

A focus on core and glute strength continue.

From a physical therapists point of view - foam and skin rolling must continue. A progression of core stability and glute strengthening and control exercises need to be progressed. As well as including activation of the iliacus muscle, which is the muscle that controls the position of your hip in the joint. This muscle is important to avoid occurrence of ITBS as well as other hip and back pain.

Review of recovery:

Complete rest needed early on.

Stretching and foam and skin rolling is pivotal to the successful recovery. As is doing the right core and glute exercises. The core exercises must include the abs as well as the diagragm, pelvic floor and multifidus with progression to the iliacus.

Secret Tip(s):

Check your sneakers and change them every 3 months.

Consider custom foot orthotics.

Ice packs are the best thing that you can be doing to help yourself.

Do not be fooled by the absence of pain when you rest. The IT Band is only painful in a weight bearing situation (such as running) due to excessive over use.

Stay off the beach and avoid uneven woods/hilly areas when running, for at least 3 months post injury.

Most Importantly:

