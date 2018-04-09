'The Simpsons' Jabs Back At Apu Stereotype Claims In New Episode

“The Simpsons,” in an episode that aired Sunday, appears to push back at a recent documentary that claims the character Apu generates negative stereotypes of South Asian people.

The film “The Problem With Apu” suggests that the show’s portrayal of the convenience store-owner character (voiced by white actor Hank Azaria) prompts some viewers to imitate his thick Indian accent and catchphrases, spreading a casual racism.

But Sunday’s installment of “The Simpsons” fires back.