'The Simpsons' Jabs Back At Apu Stereotype Claims In New Episode

As Marge reads a self-edited version of a bedtime story to Lisa to make it as “inoffensive as a Sunday in Cincinnati,” Lisa complains the story has become pointless. “So what am I supposed to do?” Marge asks.
“It’s hard to say,” Lisa answers. “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect.”
“What can you do?” Lisa adds, looking at her bedside photo of Apu.
“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge adds.
“If at all,” Lisa says.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu, who starred in and co-produced the Apu documentary, took his disappointment in the new episode to Twitter.
“This is sad,” he wrote, adding: “The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress.”