A 'Simpsons' Producer Noticed A Huge Continuity Error In 1 Episode

It’s standard for fans of a TV show to document mistakes or continuity errors in said show. But it’s pretty special when it comes from one of the show’s own producers.

This is exactly what happened Tuesday night when “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman tweeted out a screenshot from the season 6 episode “And Maggie Makes Three.”

“Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie,” Selman said.

Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie pic.twitter.com/uckWDl8qWp — Matt Selman (@mattselman) September 5, 2018

My god, he’s right. That’s a pretty glaring continuity error. But, as others have pointed out, that’s not the only error in the episode. And the other mistakes are hilariously similar.

A flashback shows Homer reacting to Marge being pregnant first with Bart, then with Lisa, each time ripping his hair out and running off screaming. The thing is, in both instances, he passes a framed photo of what appears to be Lisa in a pink hat. Before she was even born?!